"He is a player who is getting better" – Michael Owen names 3 Premier League stars who can improve Arsenal

Ex-Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has asserted that three Premier League attackers could help Arsenal plug a glaring hole in their system.

The Gunners, who finished five points behind Manchester City past campaign, are currently relishing a great 2023-24 campaign. They are second with 71 points from 32 Premier League outings and are in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals as of this Wednesday.

However, Arsenal have often been scrutinized for their lack of a top number nine in the ongoing season. Their current top-scorer is Bukayo Saka, who has contributed 18 goals in 41 overall matches this campaign.

Speaking on the Premier League Productions, Owen lavished praise on Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins for his recent run of form. Opining on the Gunners target (h/t Metro):

"He is a player who is getting better and better year on year. He's the type of player who could go into the Arsenal team... whether or not they can buy him is another thing."

Expand Tweet

Owen also named two other strikers who would improve the Gunners:

"There are a lot of players in the Premier League at the moment who would probably be an upgrade on what Arsenal have right now. You're looking at [Alexander] Isak up at Newcastle, maybe Ivan Toney at Brentford and Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa."

Since the start of last campaign, Watkins has registered 42 goals and 16 assists in 86 outings for Aston Villa. Alexander Isak has contributed 31 goals and four assists in 61 games for Newcastle United, while Ivan Toney has recorded 25 goals and six assists in 48 matches.

Harry Kane issues rallying cry ahead of his team's continental contest against Arsenal

At a pre-match presser, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane shared his two cents on his side's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Arsenal on April 17. He said (h/t The Guardian):

"If you look at our performances this year, there has been a different type of performance in the Champions League. I feel like we have maybe been together more, willing to do more on the pitch defensively and in other aspects."

Claiming that he has to step up to the occasion at home, Kane added:

"It's a time to raise our game, time for me and the players who have been in big pressure situations to step up and be counted. There's a lot of expectation but I think there is a good belief in the squad that we can achieve something."

Expand Tweet

Earlier on April 9, Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 first leg draw away at Arsenal. Bukayo Saka scored the opener before Serge Gnabry and Kane's goals in the first half. However, Leandro Trossard restored parity for the Gunners with his fine 76th-minute equalizing goal.

Kane, meanwhile, has scored 39 goals and laid out 12 assists in 39 games across all competitions for the Thomas Tuchel-coached outfit.

Poll : Should Arsenal try to sign Ollie Watkins this summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback