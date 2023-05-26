"He is a player that I think is valuable" - Former Chelsea star urges club to retain on-loan Joao Felix

Former Chelsea player Florent Malouda has urged the Stamford Bridge hierarchy to retain on-loan Atletico Madrid player Joao Felix, who has been a revelation for the Blues. Felix has already found the net four times since his loan spell started in January, a testament to his prowess on the pitch.

While his goal tally isn't at the highest level, his presence and tenacity have captured the hearts of the club faithful, sparking debates on whether the club should keep him.

Among those championing Felix's cause is none other than Chelsea's own legend, Florent Malouda, a linchpin of the side that lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2012.

Malouda, whose views resonate deeply with the Blues' fans, shared his perspective with PulseSports (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I would not validate the price of more than 120 million Euros. That's too much and the market is going crazy. But in terms of attitude, Joao Felix is setting the right example. He is a player who wants to stay, he wants to play for Chelsea and he is showing that both in games and in training.

"It's true that there will be some discussions about the price with Atletico Madrid, but he is a player that I think is valuable, in terms of what he is doing on the pitch and then what he brings to the dressing room."

Malouda sees this type of negotiation as a familiar conundrum for Chelsea, one where the club tends to be at the losing end:

"In terms of financial implications, it's always really difficult because Chelsea start negotiations for players and the price suddenly becomes astronomical, sometimes more than £100 million."

Gary Neville also heaps praise on Chelsea forward Joao Felix

Joao Felix

Gary Neville has not shied away from expressing his admiration for Chelsea's on-loan star Joao Felix. The Portuguese prodigy, who is yet to fully realize his potential at Stamford Bridge, received high praise from the Manchester United legend.

The 23-year-old attacker's stellar cameo performance against the Red Devils at Old Trafford only served to amplify Neville's admiration. Coming on as a substitute in the second half, Felix lit up the pitch with a breathtaking solo goal, an act that prompted Neville's praise in his post-match analysis on Sky Sports (via Express):

“He’s a proper player, him. Just the way he moves with the ball looks so different, so in control. Class - real class. He’s got options in front of him but he thinks 'No, I’m going to go on my own', and he just fires it past David de Gea. Really good finish."

Given the former United captain's glowing assessment of Felix, it's evident that he sees the potential of the Portuguese dynamo. As speculation continues to swirl around Felix's future amid his stint at the Bridge, it's clear that his talent hasn't gone unnoticed by former stalwarts of the game.

