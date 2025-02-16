"He is a player we have missed" - Pep Guardiola explains how Omar Marmoush helps Manchester City 'create more chances'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was in awe of Omar Marmoush’s performance in his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Saturday, February 15. The Egyptian scored a 14-minute hat-trick in the first half as City cruised to a 4-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The Cityzens have endured an unprecedented poor run of form this season and have blown hot and cold of late. They slumped to a 3-2 defeat in the Champions League against Real Madrid last week and were put to the sword by Arsenal (5-1) in their last league match.

Manchester City’s urgent desire to turn a bad streak around led to the signing of Omar Marmoush in the winter transfer window from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Egyptian made his debut for City against Chelsea and has since started every game for the reigning Premier League champions. He has been deployed as a shadow striker, playing behind Erling Haaland since his move to the Etihad.

In his fifth appearance for Manchester City, the 26-year-old stole the show against Eddie Howe’s men as he scored his first goals for the club. Marmoush opened the scoring for his side in the 19th minute, lobbing Martin Dubravka from Ederson’s exquisite long pass.

He doubled his tally five minutes later, sweeping home a low finish, and completed his hat-trick in the 33rd minute as Savinho teed him up in Newcastle’s box. James McAtee added the cherry on the cake six minutes from time.

At the post-match press conference, Guardiola spoke highly of Marmoush, claiming that the former Frankfurt player has helped his side in creating more chances.

“Marmoush is a player WE HAVE MISSED - his movement in behind, his pace, he likes to attack the space, and helps us to create more chances!” he said.

"Amazing day" - Omar Marmoush after scoring first career hat-trick in Manchester City vs Newcastle match

Omar Marmoush was naturally delighted after scoring his first career hat-trick in Manchester City’s 4-0 Premier League routing of Newcastle on Saturday. The Egyptian forward described his emotions and thanked everyone at the club for making him feel welcome.

Marmoush said (via the club's website):

“Amazing day. The feeling is crazy of course, it’s the first hat-trick of my career so it’s a really, really nice feeling. From the beginning of the match we came, from the first minute, really focused on the job and we got the job done."

“It was all fast paced, so I’m really happy to help the team. The most important thing is to get the three points and we did what we could always do."

He added:

“I also have to thank my teammates, my coach, the staff, everyone helped me from the first day in feeling a part of this family. They helped me show my qualities and helped me reach where I reached today."

“It’s just the beginning and we are looking forward to the next games. I’m really happy that I helped the team, but now the game is behind us, we look forward to our next game and start focusing on the next game.”

Manchester City will next be in action in the second leg of their knockout phase Champions League play-off against Real Madrid on Wednesday, February 19, having to overturn a 3-2 deficit.

