"He is playing the best football he’s played in his whole career" - Schwarzer reveals what Petr Cech told him about Chelsea goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has revealed what another former Blues goalkeeper Petr Cech told him about the current shotstoppers on the books.

The retired Australia international was speaking on the GegenPod by Optus Sport and said:

“What Petr was saying to me was about the relationship between Kepa and Mendy. Kepa is actually playing the best football he’s played, full stop, in his whole career, but can’t get in the team because Mendy has been so good,”

Schwarzer spent a long and successful career in the Premier League and also represented Chelsea in the latter stages of his career.

Petr Cech, for his part, spent over 15 years as number one at Stamford Bridge. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the game.

Given their experience, both men are in a position to give their verdict on both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Petr Cech has enjoyed success post-retirement in his role as Chelsea’s technical and performance advisor. He also reportedly facilitated the transfer of Mendy from his former club Reims to Chelsea after following his trajectory for three years.

The Senegal international has gone on to cement his legacy as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Mendy has played a key role in Chelsea's re-emergence at the summit.

Kepa is making the most of his backup role at Chelsea

Kepa has starred in two penalty shootout victories for Chelsea in the League Cup

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in history, following his £71.6m signing from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

However, things have gone disastrously for the Spain international in the English capital, with several high-profile errors leading to questions being asked of him.

He lost his starting spot to Willy Caballero soon after and his unreliability saw Chelsea search the market for alternatives.

Mendy's instant adaptation to life at Stamford Bridge has relegated Kepa to custodian in secondary competitions but the 27-year-old has taken it in his stride.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kepa has proved particularly adept at saving penalties and was the star of the show on multiple occasions. Chelsea qualified on penalties at the expense of Aston Villa and Southampton in the League Cup.

On current form, it is hard to imagine Mendy losing his starting position anytime soon but Kepa's displays as his backup have gone some way in redeeming his image.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar