"He plays entertaining football and he could do big things" - Paul Parker claims ex-PSG boss is 'perfect' for Chelsea

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has backed Chelsea to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. The Argentine is reportedly in advanced talks with the Blues, who are also keen to get the deal done.

Chelsea have been in the market for a manager and are taking their time to find the right fit. They sacked Graham Potter just seven months into his tenure and are not looking to rush the process up again.

Parker has now been quoted by Football365 as saying that Pochettino is the perfect manager for the Blues. He believes that the Argentine did well at Tottenham Hotspur and PSG and can bring entertaining football back to Chelsea. He said:

"He is the perfect manager for them. People were criticizing him after he left PSG, which is miserable. That club is outrageous and if you're not winning the Champions League, you're going to be sacked. He did amazingly well with Tottenham [Hotspur]. He got them into the top four, he took them to the Champions League final and the fans loved him. He plays entertaining football and he could do big things with Chelsea."

Pochettino told to pick Chelsea over Tottenham by Neil Warnock

English tactician Neil Warnock has sent a strong message to Mauricio Pochettino and claimed that he should be going to Chelsea instead of returning to Tottenham. He believes that the Blues are just one center-forward away from challenging for trophies and said on talkSPORT:

"I'm thinking, I've never seen anything like it. I couldn't believe it. No disrespect, but you can't put somebody like that [Stellini] in charge. I remember when [Antonio] Conte left and I said, 'You mark my words - you have a listen at what he said - that dressing room's gotta be decimated. Gotta be gutted'. I wouldn't envy anybody coming in there now. If Pochettino's got any sense he'd go to Chelsea [because] all they need is a centre-forward."

The Blues were in talks with Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann but they did not make it to the final stages of the managerial hunt. Vincent Kompany was also linked, but he too is all but out of the running.

