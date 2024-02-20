“He plays football to the highest level” - Ex-Everton defender Conor Coady salutes Liverpool star for his ‘composure’ and ‘physicality’

Former Everton defender Conor Coady recently picked Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk for his 'physicality' and 'composure' while building his ultimate centre-back.

However, the Leicester City man admitted that the Netherlands international could easily be selected for every single attribute of a good defender. Speaking to Premier League productions, Coady said (via HITC):

“I think this one was quite easy, a lot of people would say the same with Virgil van Dijk. think Virgil van Dijk would probably go in them all."

"But I think the size of him and how he defends – just the strength to move people off the ball. The composure he has. The leadership he has. Everything he has got, he plays football to the highest level."

He added:

“A fantastic defender. What he has done for Liverpool in the last few years, I think it’s been incredible. The physicality he has in the game. You can see it. An absolutely brilliant defender and I think he was the right one to put into there.”

The 32-year-old continues to be an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's squad, having made 28 appearances across competitions this season, bagging two goals and assists each.

Overall, he's played 250 matches for Liverpool, scoring 21 goals and assisting 14. Van Dijk won the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later, among other honors at Anfield.

He could add another English top-flight success to his cabinet this season, with the Reds currently top of the standings, two points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool urged to do everything in their power to keep Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced in January that he would be leaving the Reds at the end of the season. Several coaches, including Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi, have been rumored to take over from Klopp.

However, pundit Richard Keys has suggested the Liverpool management do everything in their power to ensure the German remains at Anfield. He told beIN Sports (via The Express):

"You know who I would go after? I would sit Jurgen Klopp down and say: 'What do you want? Because you're not leaving'."

"Tell us how we accommodate what it is that makes this job possible for you to continue. If it means you've got to take Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday off some weeks, that's fine. If you want to live in Majorca in your big new house that you're building, that's also fine."

Despite Keys' suggestions, it seems extremely unlikely that Klopp would go back on his stance. The Reds are next in action against Luton Town in the league on Wednesday (February 21) before taking on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 25).