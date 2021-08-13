“He plays for himself, not for the team”: Former Juventus midfielder attacks Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo had fingers pointed at him as Juventus misfired last season. Former Binconeri midfielder Domenico Marocchino has joined the list of ex-players who have criticized the Portuguese in recent months.

The former Italy international accused Ronaldo of selfishness and praised another Serie A club, Atalanta, for their collective approach to the game.

Marocchino was quoted as saying: “Juventus don't have a classic striker. Ronaldo is not, he plays for himself, not for the team.

“The zone defense then allowed many players to play for a long time, even over 30 years.

“Previously there was talk of a great season when a striker scored 16 goals. It is no coincidence that the performance of Atalanta, who play almost for men, has grown exponentially in recent years.”

Juventus lose 2-0 to Inter, slipping seven points behind in the title race 😯 pic.twitter.com/Ba0mSo6AWK — Goal (@goal) January 17, 2021

Ronaldo became a scapegoat as Juventus endured a disappointing outing last season. The Bianconeri lost the Scudetto to Inter Milan and were lucky to secure a top-four finish in the league table. They also misfired in the Champions League, where they crashed out in the round of 16.

Former Real Madrid striker Antonio Cassano and Italian manager Fabio Capello are two of the notable figures who have come out to express their displeasure towards the Portuguese in recent months.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats prove Antonio Cassano right after surprise Juventus criticism



✍️ @WMuggletonhttps://t.co/ds2SFWfeDu pic.twitter.com/TcynHPLQgO — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) February 28, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in a deal worth €100 million during the summer of 2018. The attacker has bagged a total of 101 goals and 22 assists from 133 appearances for the Bianconeri so far. His contract with the club expires at the end of this season.

Ronaldo has returned to Juventus with preparations underway ahead of the new season

Cristiano Ronaldo still going strong

Despite the accusations and scrutiny, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to impress for club and country. The winger was awarded the Golden Shoe at the recently-concluded European championship after bagging five goals for Portugal in four games.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in top shape at the moment and will be looking forward to silencing his critics when the season kicks off, especially in the Champions League. Juventus will lock horns with Udinese for their first league game of the season on August 22.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar