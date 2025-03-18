"He has to be more of a presence in big games" - Pundit calls out Liverpool's Mo Salah after EFL Cup final, compares him to Harry Kane 

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has compared Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to Harry Kane for his struggles in major finals. The Egyptian superstar failed to muster a shot against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, March 16, as his team succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

Salah has a poor record in major finals for club and country, registering just one goal in eight finals. That came against Spurs from the penalty spot in the 2019 Champions League final.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, as cited by GOAL, O'Hara insisted that the 32-year-old must step up if he wants to be a Merseyside hero.

“I feel for Mohamed Salah, he’s a bit like Harry Kane. He’s a brilliant player - there’s no doubt – but if you want to be classed as the ‘hero’ player for Liverpool, like Steven Gerrard and Ian Rush, you have to perform in finals. While, yes, Liverpool do have the trophies, they’ve relied on the team performance rather than individuals," said O'Hara.

He continued:

“Him personally, in a final, hasn’t really performed to his usual standard we see often in the Premier League. He was non-existent in the EFL Cup final against Newcastle. In eight finals for Liverpool and Egypt, I think he’s only scored one and assisted one, and the goal was a penalty against Tottenham. He has to be more of a presence in big games.”

Mohamed Salah has registered 32 goals and 22 assists from 43 games across competitions this season, and his contract expires this summer.

Will Mohamed Salah extend his stay at Liverpool?

Arne Slot.

Mohamed Salah is yet to agree to a new deal with Liverpool, with time running out for a renewal. The Egyptian forward has been a godsent for the Reds, reviving their fortunes after arriving from AS Roma in 2017.

Salah has since registered 243 goals and 110 assists from 392 games across competitions for the English giants. He has won the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup, among others.

However, with the player yet to agree to a new deal, the Merseyside club are apparently keeping their options open. According to El Nacional, they have identified Rodrygo Goes as the ideal candidate to replace the Egyptian. The Brazilian has been in superb form for Real Madrid in recent seasons and is under contract until 2028, so prising him away won't be easy.

