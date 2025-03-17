Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah sets disappointing record in Carabao Cup final loss to Newcastle

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah set an unwanted record in the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (March 16) at Wembley. The Reds arrived at the game on the back of a disappointing defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that saw them exit the Champions League from the Round of 16 on March 11.

The Merseyside club also exited the FA Cup last month, rounding up a poor few weeks. Liverpool arrived at Sunday's game looking to pick up their first trophy under Arne Slot.

The Dutch manager took charge at Anfield last summer and has helped the Reds hit top gear. Central to their rise has been a marauding Mohamed Salah, who has registered 32 goals and 22 assists from 43 games across competitions this season.

The Egyptian was expected to power the Merseyside club to the EFL Cup trophy this weekend but had an outing to forget. According to Opta (via Metro), the 32-year-old failed to register a shot or create a chance while playing a full 90 minutes for the first time as a Liverpool player.

The Reds were undone by a Daniel Burn header just ahead of the break (45') before Alexander Isak doubled the score in the 52nd minute. Federico Chiesa pulled one back for Slot's team in the fourth minute of second-half injury time, but it proved to be a mere consolation. Mohamed Salah registered just 23 touches of the ball on the night.

Will Mohamed Salah sign a new contract with Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's contract with Liverpool expires this summer and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in the final months of their contracts with the Reds.

Speaking after Sunday's game, Andrew Robertson hinted that the trio could extend their stay at Anfield.

"I think you see the age of the players who have been here a long time, there's a few of us in our thirties. But lads have made it clear they want to continue here and so do we all. We're not really looking at it as the last dance. Players come and go all the time, that's part and parcel at every football club. We've lost players pretty much every year since I've been here," Robertson said to ECHO (via the club's official website).

Robertson has blown hot and cold this season, registering one assist in 39 games. His contract with Liverpool expires in 2026.

