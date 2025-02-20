“He is probably 99.9 per cent not available” - Arne Slot confirms injury blow for Liverpool ahead of clash against Manchester City

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed an injury blow for the Reds ahead of their Premier League clash against champions Manchester City. This comes after they slumped to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park yesterday (February 19).

During the game, Conor Bradley came on for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 66th minute. However, he had to come off for Jarell Quansah in the 89th minute due to a knock.

Speaking to the press after the game, Arne Slot explained what had happened (via Rousing the Kop):

“It is difficult but he felt a bit when he made a sprint. He tried to continue but had to go out. All the time with injuries, I always say if a player wants to go out himself, that’s not a promising sign.”

Slot continued:

“It will probably lead to the fact he is probably 99.9 per cent not available for City and I don’t expect him against Newcastle as well. Then we have to see if it’s one or two weeks or if it’s going to be even longer.”

Indeed, Liverpool face Manchester City in their next Premier League clash, which will take place at the Etihad Stadium on February 23. After this, they will face Newcastle United on February 26 at Anfield.

Liverpool midfielder shares disappointment after Aston Villa draw

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has shared the team's disappointment after they were unable to leave Villa Park with all three points. The Reds could have increased the gap at the top of the league table to 10 points, but they remain eight points clear of Arsenal, who are in second place.

Speaking about the draw, Mac Allister said (via club website):

"Of course it’s not the best and we are a little bit disappointed with the result. But a point is a point, we have to take it and move on, because it’s going to be important at the end."

He also discussed how the match went, admitting that the Reds lacked control and patience:

"Yeah, I think it was a crazy game. Maybe we didn’t control the game as much as we wanted, we were not patient enough in some moments. But they are a really good team, they are very intense as well and very strong..."

Liverpool scored the opening goal through Mohamed Salah (29'), but Youri Tielemans equalized in the 38th minute. Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead on the cusp of half-time (45+3'), before Trent Alexander-Arnold secured a point for the Reds on the hour (61').

