"He is probably the best" - Shay Given picks the best goalkeeper in the Premier League 

Shay Given has named Manchester City's Ederson the best goalkeeper in the Premier League. The former Aston Villa keeper claimed the Brazilian's overall game sets him apart from his competitors in the league.

Manchester City signed Ederson in the summer of 2017, and the Brazilian has been their first choice keeper ever since. He has been in stunning form for Cityzens and his passing has often set him apart from other goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Shay Given believes the Manchester City star is the best goalkeeper in England right now, even though Liverpool's Alisson keeps him out of Brazil's starting XI. Speaking to Ladbrokes, he said:

"I've got a lot of time for Ederson. I go to a lot of the Manchester City games and even watching him warm up is phenomenal. 'If anyone wants to improve as a goalkeeper, I'd urge them to just watch him warming up. Some of the passing, the kicking and other stuff he does before a game is just unreal. You can learn so much from him. Alisson is keeping him out of the Brazil team but I'd still say Ederson is probably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League."

"The standard is so high in the division with the likes of Edouard Mendy and David de Gea, but I've liked Ederson ever since he arrived at the Etihad. When Pep Guardiola replaced Joe Hart, he could've gone with anyone but he really wanted someone who was near enough an outfield player with the ball at his feet – but that's taking nothing away from the talent he's got as a goalkeeper as well. It's easy to just compliment him on how good he is with the ball at his feet, but his saves get overlooked sometimes."

Race for the Premier League Golden Glove this season

With eight clean sheets so far this season, Alisson currently leads the way for the Premier League Golden Glove. Ederson and Chelsea's Edouard Mendy are close behind with seven each, while Tottenham's Hugo Lloris and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale are on six clean sheets each.

Ederson's next test will come in the Premier League on Saturday (December 10) when Manchester City host Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

