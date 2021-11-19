"He probably isn’t enjoying his game as much" - Glenn Hoddle discusses Jack Grealish's struggles at Manchester City 

Jack Grealish has not made the best start to life at Manchester City. The England international joined Manchester City for a British record fee of £100m from Aston Villa this summer.

He has been deployed regularly on the left wing by City boss Pep Guardiola, but the 26-year-old has struggled to replicate the impact he made while playing for Aston Villa.

Manchester City @ManCity



We are delighted to announce the signing of



Welcome to City, Jack! 💙



🔷 #ManCity | mancity.com HE'S HERE!We are delighted to announce the signing of @JackGrealish on a six-year deal.Welcome to City, Jack! 💙 HE'S HERE! We are delighted to announce the signing of @JackGrealish on a six-year deal. Welcome to City, Jack! 💙🔷 #ManCity | mancity.com https://t.co/5Y3gMREmKL

Grealish has scored twice and assisted thrice in 15 games in all competitions for the Citizens. Speaking about Manchester City's summer recruit, former England and Tottenham Hotspur manager Glenn Hoddle said:

“Jack for me is a wonderful talent but the difference is if you look at him now, he probably isn’t enjoying his game as much as he did at Villa. He loves to hold the ball and take people on but Pep’s got him popping it off first time because he’s got so much talent around him."

Hoddle added:

“At Villa, he was the danger man so if three players come over and he’s popping it off to someone, he’s creating space for people. If he can do that a bit more, your De Bruynes and Fodens are going to get even better. He’s got to adjust his game if he’s going to play in that role, but he’s got to become a real goalscorer and get into those positions.”

Manchester City aiming to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season

Manchester City have been one of the most successful teams in the Premier League over the past decade. Their objective behind hiring Pep Guardiola was to assert their dominance in both England and Europe.

While Guardiola has helped Manchester City win three Premier League titles in the last four years, his team have fallen short on the European front.

They came closest when they reached the final of the Champions League last season. Manchester City lost 1-0 against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the summit clash.

The Citizens will be keen to go one step further this season, while also retaining their Premier League crown. They have made an impressive start to the new season and are currently well placed in both competitions.

Manchester City are second in the Premier League, three points behind Chelsea. Meanwhile, they are atop their Champions League group after four games.

City's next game is a home Premier League fixture against Everton on Sunday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar