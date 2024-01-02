"He is a proper modern centre-forward in everything he does" - Ian Wright suggests Arsenal should sign ex-Chelsea star instead of Ivan Toney

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has advised his former club to make a move for in-form Dominic Solanke over Brentford's Ivan Toney. He hailed the Bournemouth player as a proper modern day centre-forward.

Arsenal's recent dip in form has highlighted the need for a top-class goalscorer and Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with a switch to the Emirates. However, Wright is claiming that Solanke will be the better fit because of his style of play.

Wright told the Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC:

“His rise in the Premier League coming from Brentford and scoring goals, all the way to get here. Of course, the link is something which is good for him. I don’t think he’s somebody that if you look at the goals output that he isn’t going to do something at Arsenal, maybe he will. Look at the way he plays for Brentford and the way Arsenal try to play now. Then I am thinking, ‘yeah, I could see him in there’."

He added:

“But then you could also see a Dominic Solanke in the way he plays. Somebody who has got some pedigree from Chelsea from playing at a young age. Played at Liverpool. Learning his trade. Getting ridiculed for the lack of goals. Look at him now, he is a proper modern centre-forward in everything he does – he is another person they are going to be linked to and probably in and around.”

Arsenal's two strikers Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have scored only eight league goals between them this season. Ivan Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for violating betting regulations but is closing in on a return to football this month.

Dominic Solanke has been excellent for Bournemouth in this campaign registering 12 goals in 19 Premier League games.

Pundit unimpressed by Arsenal midfielder's 'ordinary' display in Fulham defeat

Television presenter Richard Keys criticized Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice for his average midfield showing against Fulham. The Gunners were beaten 2-1 by Fulham at Craven Cottage on December 31.

Keys criticized Rice for not living up to his potential and was unimpressed by his risk-averse football. He wrote on his blog:

“I’m a huge fan of Declan Rice. I think he’s a Rolls-Royce. I said when Arsenal signed him that he was the best piece of business any club had done in that window. He’s class. But he’s also wasted playing for Arsenal right now."

He added:

"What is the point of paying £110m for a player only to get him to tippy-tappy about in mid-field doing what a bang ordinary jobber could do? I’ve watched Rice closely this season – very closely on Sunday at Fulham."

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham United in the summer in a deal reportedly worth £105 million. The England international has bagged three goals and two assists in 28 games across competitions.