“He has more pull than Arteta”, “top quality business” – Fans salute Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa secure another commendable signing

Fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Steven Gerrard after Aston Villa confirmed the signing of Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

The Villans have announced they have reached an agreement with Sevilla for the transfer of Carlos. Gerrard's side have paid the La Liga club a sum of £26 million for the central defender, according to The Daily Telegraph.

According to Aston Villa's official website, the 29-year-old will travel to England in the coming hours to undergo a medical and finalize personal terms. He will put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Birmingham outfit, as per Pedro Almeida.

Villa have already made Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona permanent for £17 million ahead of the summer. They also confirmed the signing of Boubacar Kamara from Olympique Marseille on a free transfer on Monday.

Carlos is now in line to become the Birmingham-based club's third major signing of the summer. With the transfer window yet to officially open, fans have been impressed with Villa's business so far.

Some supporters have now taken to Twitter to laud Gerrard for his ability to attract top players to the club. Here are some of the best reactions to Villa's signing of Carlos:

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial Aston Villa can confirm the club has reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the transfer of Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee. Aston Villa can confirm the club has reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the transfer of Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee.

D.🦅 @Dahir53488775 First Coutinho , then kamara and now Diego carlos , Gerrard is really gonna make villa a European team next year 🤩 First Coutinho , then kamara and now Diego carlos , Gerrard is really gonna make villa a European team next year 🤩

Cameron @LFCameron8 Diego Carlos is an Amazing signing for Villa. Gerrard got some serious serious pull Diego Carlos is an Amazing signing for Villa. Gerrard got some serious serious pull

ZEUS @Shaaarleclair This Gerrard pull is getting over the head now. They are assembling a good team I tell you. Coutinho, Kamara and now Diego Carlos. This Gerrard pull is getting over the head now. They are assembling a good team I tell you. Coutinho, Kamara and now Diego Carlos. 👀

Niko Yeganian @YeganianNiko



Gerrard is not playing games. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AVFC



Club statement confirms proposal has been accepted and deal sealed. Here we go. 🤝 Official, confirmed! Diego Carlos joins Aston Villa on a permanent deal from Sevilla. Brazilian centre back has accepted the contract today afternoon.Club statement confirms proposal has been accepted and deal sealed. Here we go. 🤝 Official, confirmed! Diego Carlos joins Aston Villa on a permanent deal from Sevilla. Brazilian centre back has accepted the contract today afternoon. 🚨🇧🇷 #AVFCClub statement confirms proposal has been accepted and deal sealed. Here we go. 🤝 https://t.co/RXGVC5PYHB Villa signing Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos a week into the off-season. Wow.Gerrard is not playing games. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Villa signing Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos a week into the off-season. Wow. Gerrard is not playing games. twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Laurie @LFCLaurie



Steven Gerrard’s knock is a different knock. Kamara and Diego Carlos after finishing 14th?Steven Gerrard’s knock is a different knock. Kamara and Diego Carlos after finishing 14th? 😳 Steven Gerrard’s knock is a different knock.

Zubin Daver @zubinofficial Phil Coutinho on a permanent deal and now Diego Carlos. Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa are serious. Phil Coutinho on a permanent deal and now Diego Carlos. Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa are serious. https://t.co/ZJ22Fs7rkH

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos represent top quality business for AVFC. Gerrard swiftly addressing areas of need in the squad with players who are of European class. Does raise the expectation for him though, anything other than a top ten finish next season will be a failure."

ANTHONY @antzhumbleent Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos represent top quality business for #AVFC . Gerrard swiftly addressing areas of need in the squad with players who are of European class. Does raise the expectation for him though, anything other than a top ten finish next season will be a failure. Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos represent top quality business for #AVFC. Gerrard swiftly addressing areas of need in the squad with players who are of European class. Does raise the expectation for him though, anything other than a top ten finish next season will be a failure.

Jarred @JarredLfc Aston Villa pulling off signings like Coutinho and Diego Carlos and now they’re even linked with Suarez.



This Gerrard effect, he has more pull than Arteta 🤐 Aston Villa pulling off signings like Coutinho and Diego Carlos and now they’re even linked with Suarez. This Gerrard effect, he has more pull than Arteta 🤐

Greg @Greg_Snoyman



are one striker away from competing next season for a place in Europe. Charlotte Duncker @CharDuncker Another signing confirmed for #avfc as the club announce they've reached an agreement with Sevilla for defender Diego Carlos. Understand fee is £26m. Another signing confirmed for #avfc as the club announce they've reached an agreement with Sevilla for defender Diego Carlos. Understand fee is £26m. Gerrard doing some great business early on. Coutinho and Diego Carlos for under £50m and Kamara on a free. #avfc are one striker away from competing next season for a place in Europe. twitter.com/charduncker/st… Gerrard doing some great business early on. Coutinho and Diego Carlos for under £50m and Kamara on a free.#avfc are one striker away from competing next season for a place in Europe. twitter.com/charduncker/st…

It is worth noting that the Villans finished 14th in the Premier League table in 2021-22. The Liverpool legend's presence at the club appears to be helping attract top players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Could Luis Suarez be in line for reunion with Gerrard at Aston Villa?

There is a feeling among fans that Aston Villa are one goalscoring striker away from seriously competing for a European spot next season. There have been suggestions that Luis Suarez could be the player to fill that void.

The 35-year-old has his contract with Atletico Madrid expiring next month. Aston Villa are said to be among the clubs interested in acquiring his services on a free transfer ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Aston Villa, Sevilla and Inter are preparing to make an offer to Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez.



The star footballer is still waiting for an offer from Barcelona.

#AVFC #SevillaCF #ForzaInter #ForçaBarça Aston Villa, Sevilla and Inter are preparing to make an offer to Uruguayan strikerLuis Suarez.The star footballer is still waiting for an offer from Barcelona. 🚨 Aston Villa, Sevilla and Inter are preparing to make an offer to Uruguayan striker 🇺🇾 Luis Suarez.👉 The star footballer is still waiting for an offer from Barcelona. 🔵 #AVFC 🔴#SevillaCF ⚫#ForzaInter 🔴#ForçaBarça https://t.co/QzYbCJ6bI8

It has been claimed that Suarez is seriously considering a reunion with Gerrard at Villa Park. However, it remains to be seen if such a move will come to fruition this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer