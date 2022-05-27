“He has more pull than Arteta”, “top quality business” – Fans salute Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa secure another commendable signing

Fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Steven Gerrard after Aston Villa confirmed the signing of Diego Carlos from Sevilla.
The Villans have announced they have reached an agreement with Sevilla for the transfer of Carlos. Gerrard's side have paid the La Liga club a sum of £26 million for the central defender, according to The Daily Telegraph.
According to Aston Villa's official website, the 29-year-old will travel to England in the coming hours to undergo a medical and finalize personal terms. He will put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Birmingham outfit, as per Pedro Almeida.
Villa have already made Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona permanent for £17 million ahead of the summer. They also confirmed the signing of Boubacar Kamara from Olympique Marseille on a free transfer on Monday.
Carlos is now in line to become the Birmingham-based club's third major signing of the summer. With the transfer window yet to officially open, fans have been impressed with Villa's business so far.
Some supporters have now taken to Twitter to laud Gerrard for his ability to attract top players to the club. Here are some of the best reactions to Villa's signing of Carlos:
One fan wrote on Twitter:
"Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos represent top quality business for AVFC. Gerrard swiftly addressing areas of need in the squad with players who are of European class. Does raise the expectation for him though, anything other than a top ten finish next season will be a failure."
It is worth noting that the Villans finished 14th in the Premier League table in 2021-22. The Liverpool legend's presence at the club appears to be helping attract top players ahead of the summer transfer window.
Could Luis Suarez be in line for reunion with Gerrard at Aston Villa?
There is a feeling among fans that Aston Villa are one goalscoring striker away from seriously competing for a European spot next season. There have been suggestions that Luis Suarez could be the player to fill that void.
The 35-year-old has his contract with Atletico Madrid expiring next month. Aston Villa are said to be among the clubs interested in acquiring his services on a free transfer ahead of the 2022-23 season.
It has been claimed that Suarez is seriously considering a reunion with Gerrard at Villa Park. However, it remains to be seen if such a move will come to fruition this summer.