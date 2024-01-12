“He puts in displays where you go, ‘that’s a bit rubbish!’” - Ex-Chelsea man labels Liverpool superstar Van Dijk as ‘overrated’

Former Chelsea defender has criticised Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, saying that he is 'overrated'.

Van Dijk had a poor game in the Reds' 2-1 win against Fulham at Anfield in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday, January 10. His mistake allowed the Cottagers to open the scoring in the 19th minute via Willian.

Curtis Jones (68') and Cody Gakpo (71') eventually secured a win for Liverpool but Van Dijk wasn't at his best. He lost possession six times, won 3/6 duels, made three clearances and one interception, and was also booked.

After the game, Cundy said about the Dutch defender on talkSPORT:

“He can do this Van Dijk. Sometimes, he puts in displays where you go ‘that’s a bit rubbish!’"

He added:

“Personally, I think he’s overrated. I don’t think that he’s anywhere near the levels consistently of the likes of Sol Campbell, John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, I don’t think he’s anywhere near that level, personally. He’s had, what, two good seasons?

“I know people will go back to the injury he picked up against Everton, I think it was during Covid, it was a terrible injury. There’s no doubt that he’s top-class, but I don’t think if you put an all-time Premier League team together, he’s not in that team.”

Van Dijk, 32, has been a key player for Liverpool since arriving from Southampton for a reported £75 million in 2018. He has made 243 appearances for the Reds, winning one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

Liverpool maintain 7-game unbeaten running after another comeback against Fulham

The Reds came into the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg clash against Fulham on the back of a six-game unbeaten run across competitions. They had lost 2-1 at Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League on December 14.

Liverpool were handed a blow, however, as Fulham opened the scoring in the 19th minute via Willian. The Reds created multiple opportunities but failed to score as the first half ended with the Cottagers leading.

Liverpool again put immense pressure on Fulham in the second half and it paid off in a three-minute spell. Curtis Jones equalised in the 68th minute before Cody Gakpo scored the winner three minutes later.

The Merseysiders now have one foot in the final, with the second leg set to take place at Craven Cottage on January 24. Before that, though, they will face Bournemouth away in the Premier League on January 21.