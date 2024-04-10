"He puts this team on his shoulders" - Thierry Henry heaps praises on Manchester City star, calls him a 'world class' player

Premier League legend Thierry Henry has heaped praise on Manchester City star Phil Foden following his impressive performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

The English attacker was again on the score sheet for City as he hit a sublime goal during his side's thrilling 3-3 draw against Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City took the lead through Bernardo Silva in the second minute but were pegged back through goals from Rodrygo and an own goal from Ruben Dias.

In-form forward Foden equalized for the visitors in the 66th minute before Josko Gvardiol scored City's third five minutes later. Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, however, drew the home side level to set up an exciting second-leg tie at the Etihad.

Reacting to the game, former Arsenal striker Henry was full of praise for player-of-the-match Foden.

During the match commentary (via CBS) Henry said:

"What I would say about Phil Foden this year is that when Erling Haaland is not there or Kevin de bruyne is injured, now he puts this team on his shoulders."

Henry went further to describe Foden as now reaching world-class status at Manchester City this season. He added:

"Now we can start talking world class because you put your team on your shoulders this guy is now world class."

How has Phil Foden performed for Manchester City this season?

The English forward has been in incredible form for Pep Guardiola's City side this season and is arguably in contention for the PL Player of the Year award.

Foden has scored the most goals for the Cityzens this season across all competitions. The 23-year-old left-footed attacker has registered a combined total of 21 goals and 10 assists in 43 games.

Foden would hope to replicate his form when City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final showdown at the Etihad on April 17.

