"He is a quiet leader" - Joe Cole backs Chelsea star to become Thomas Tuchel's main man

Former Chelsea attacker Joe Cole has explained what Raheem Sterling will bring to the Blues' dressing room after his transfer from Manchester City.

Chelsea have made five significant additions to their squad during the ongoing summer transfer window. Among their major signings is Sterling, who has joined them from Manchester City for £47.5 million.

The Blues have acquired the 27-year-old's services to strengthen their attack for the 2022-23 season. They are expected to make him their main man up front after allowing Romelu Lukaku (loan) and Timo Werner to leave.

Cole, who shared the dressing room with Sterling during the 2012-13 season at Liverpool, believes the forward is a coup for the Stamford Bridge outfit. He hailed the England international as one of the best in the world and a non-vocal leader.

The former Blues attacker backed Sterling to add goals, assists and leadership to Thomas Tuchel's team. However, he stressed the need for the German tactician to make the forward the main man at the club. Cole told the Evening Standard:

"I played with Raheem at Liverpool. He is a great lad, really mature already as a young person, but he has grown into a fantastic player. He is a world class footballer. He is a quiet leader."

"That leadership weight of responsibility won’t be too heavy for him to be the leader. I think what’s important at Chelsea for Tuchel is that he is the main man."

"The players at Chelsea need to bring that togetherness to make them what they are. Raheem comes in and will offer goals, assists and leadership.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Sergio Aguero isn't convinced by Man City's decision to let Raheem Sterling leave 🤔 Sergio Aguero isn't convinced by Man City's decision to let Raheem Sterling leave 🤔 https://t.co/lTkJuY7LK5

Sterling and Cole played five games together during their time at Liverpool. The two also combined to find the back of the net once for the Reds.

Sterling is already a nailed on starter for Chelsea

Sterling made his competitive debut for the Blues last weekend, starting in their Premier League opener against Everton. He helped the London giants beat the Toffees 1-0 at Goodison Park.

The Englishman led the attack for Tuchel's side alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount. While the other two forwards were taken off in the second half, Sterling played the full 90 minutes for the team.

Sterling is now expected to keep his place in Chelsea's starting XI this weekend. Tuchel and Co. are scheduled to lock horns with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday (August 14).

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer