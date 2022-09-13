"He has the rage and the desire on the pitch" - PSG captain Marquinhos explains how it is playing alongside Sergio Ramos 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain Marquinhos has explained how he finds playing alongside Sergio Ramos in the Ligue 1 side's defense.

The Brazilian defender has lauded his Spanish teammate, saying (via RMC Sport):

"I'm always looking to evolve, even more when you have great champions next to you. I've seen several great players pass here and I try to take a little from each one. Last season, we couldn't play together a lot but you could see that he was a great champion."

He added:

"Today, he has a string of matches and it's a pleasure to play alongside him. He has the rage and the desire on the pitch."

Sergio Ramos joined PSG last summer as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Real Madrid.

The veteran defender has a proven Champions League pedigree, having lifted the trophy on four occasions.

The Parisians still await their first European title success and are among the frontrunners this season.

Ramos' experience may be key to how they fare in this season's competition as PSG were victims of their own demise last campaign.

Ironically, the Ligue 1 side bowed out of the competition to Ramos' former side Madrid in the Round of 16.

They held a 1-0 aggregate lead over Los Blancos heading into the second-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe then put the French outfit 2-0 up in the tie in the first-half of the second-leg.

However, PSG came unstuck in the latter stages of the tie and Karim Benzema capitalized with a memorable second-half hat-trick to break Parisian hearts.

Ramos missed the entire tie through injury and his side looked in need of his confidence and grit.

Sergio Ramos impressing for PSG this season

Sergio Ramos is back to his best

It was a difficult debut season for the Spaniard at the Parc des Princes due to fitness problems.

He managed just 13 appearances in all competitions but looks to be back to his best this campaign.

Ramos has started the new season in fine form, making nine appearances and clicking well with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe at the back.

The Parisians have shipped just five goals in their opening eight fixtures, with Ramos' consistent performances a huge part of that.

There was speculation that the former Madrid skipper may have been offloaded this past summer.

The injury issues that plagued his debut campaign at the Parc des Princes were said to be worrying the higher-ups.

However, Sergio Ramos remains with the reigning Ligue 1 champions and has shown why he is one of the greatest centre-backs of all time.

