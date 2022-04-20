PSG looking to move on defender who wants to stay at the club - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly looking to offload Sergio Ramos despite the Spanish defender wanting to remain at the Parc des Princes.

The 36-year-old arrived at PSG last summer having spent 15 years at La Liga giants Real Madrid. His signing was touted by many as one of the best in Ligue 1 history.

A proven winner with four UEFA Champions League titles to his name, he joined the likes of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Giorginio Wijnaldum as PSG's latest acquisitions.

But Ramos has encountered a woeful start to life in the French capital, having endured injury issues that has seen him make just seven appearances during his debut season.

According to Le Parisien (via PSGTalk) Ramos is one of many players that the Parisians are looking to offload this summer.

Ramos currently earns €7.3-million per season at PSG and the 36-year-old wants to remain at the Parc des Princes, having recently returned to action following his long stint out.

But it seems the Ligue 1 leaders are looking to cut their losses and not pay a player who is only making sporadic appearances at such high wages.

Where could Sergio Ramos head should he leave PSG?

If Paris Saint-Germain do manage to come to an agreement with Sergio Ramos to leave the club, he shouldn't be short of options. The veteran defender has been rumored with a move to MLS.

Fichajes reports that MLS franchise LA Galaxy are keen on taking the former Real Madrid captain to the States.

Should Ramos arrive in Los Angeles, he would join a list of star-studded names that have turned out for the Galaxy.

The likes of David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahmiovich and Steven Gerrard have all plied their trade at LA Galaxy.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive LA Galaxy are ready to sign Sergio Ramos and have already initiated contact with the Spaniard's representatives.



(Source: LA Galaxy are ready to sign Sergio Ramos and have already initiated contact with the Spaniard's representatives.(Source: @Santi_J_FM 🚨 LA Galaxy are ready to sign Sergio Ramos and have already initiated contact with the Spaniard's representatives.(Source: @Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/C5youDH73T

The defender may also be of interest to Serie A giants AC Milan, with the Italian side having courted the defender prior to his move to Paris.

El Chiringuito (via ForzaItalianFootball) reported last June that Ramos had been in contact with Milan technical director Paolo Maldini over a potential move.

There is also a chance Ramos will call it a day as injuries have hampered the latter stageS of his glittering career.

A former French national team doctor noted the impact the injuries may have on Ramos, saying (via Daily Mail):

"The injuries are very difficult because you can never predict how they will evolve. You have to consider how the muscle has aged given the blows Ramos has taken in has career while playing at the highest level for 19 seasons and how much that has weakened his calves."

Nobody will want to see the Real Madrid legend hang his boots up any time soon but his PSG career may indeed be coming to an end.

Edited by Diptanil Roy