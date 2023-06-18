"He ran out of steam" - Manchester City star Erling Haaland's national team manager makes admission about star after loss to Scotland

Norway manager Stale Solbakken has claimed that Manchester City's Erling Haaland was 'empty' and asked to be substituted in their 2-1 loss against Scotland yesterday (17 June).

The result left Norway fourth in Group A of the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers table with just one point from three games. The top two nations will qualify from the five-team group after 10 matchdays for the main event in Germany.

Scotland lead the table with three wins from three games. Haaland scored the penalty in the 61st minute to put his team 1-0 up before being substituted in the 84th minute.

Three minutes after Haaland was subbed off, Lyndon Dykes equalized for the visitors. A minute before the 90-minute mark, Kenny McLean scored the winner with an assist from Dykes.

Some would have seen subbing off Haaland as Norway taking the foot off the pedal. But Solbakken explained after the game that the 22-year-old was exhausted. He said, via GOAL (h/t Mirror):

"He asked to be changed. We kept him on the pitch 10-12 minutes longer. In the last few minutes he was on the field, we played with one less man. He was completely empty. He has only played 60 minutes several times before. We're talking about it being 30 degrees, it's applied. He ran out of steam."

Haaland came into this game on the back of a hectic season with Manchester City, for whom he scored 52 times in 53 games across competitions. The treble-winner, however, ended the campaign without a goal in his last five club games across competitions.

Erling Haaland thanked Manchester City fans after a historic season

Erling Haaland was thankful to Manchester City fans after his team completed a historic treble by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final on June 10.

The Norwegian ended as the Premier League (36) and Champions League (12) top-scorer and now holds the record for most goals in a season (52) by a Manchester City player.

In comments published on the club's official website on June 22, the former Borussia Dortmund striker said:

"I really appreciate the support, of course, throughout the season and ever since I came here. I think it’s really important to appreciate people coming and supporting at home and away games.

"It’s really important to show that back. How they support us, we should also support them and thank them a lot. It’s a really nice connection [with the fans] and I’m really enjoying it."

Haaland's contract expires in June 2027 but they could face a battle to retain his services beyond next season. Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign him in the summer of 2024.

