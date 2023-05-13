“He was really clever” – Martin Keown feels Chelsea star has regained confidence after what he did during Nottingham Forest draw

Football pundit Martin Keown has heaped praise on Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, following his recent performance for the Blues against Nottingham Forest.

The English forward grabbed a spectacular brace for the home side, who managed to secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw against a highly spirited Forest side on May 13.

Sterling scored an equalizer for the Blues in the 51st minute, before putting his side ahead seven minutes later courtesy of a spectacular strike in the 58th minute.

Keown, who was on punditry duties for the BBC, was quick to admit that Sterling's confidence seems to be back, after he scored a stunning second goal for the Blues. In his words, Keown said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"He [Sterling] was really clever. He just pulls away from the defender and then tucks away his finish… Sterling back on the scoresheet is really important for his confidence.”

He added:

“Sterling’s confidence looks to have improved. He does so well there to cut inside his opponent and then whip it into the corner.”

It was arguably the best of the four goals scored at Stamford Bridge in the game. But it wasn't the only moment of brilliance for Keown in the match.

It was an all-round impressive effort from the 28-year-old forward who has struggled to live up to expectations at Chelsea.

Recall that the west London club splashed out a transfer fee in the region of £45.7 million to secure the services of Sterling from Manchester City last summer.

While his arrival was expected to be a huge upgrade to the Blues' attack this season, the Englishman has relatively struggled to hit his best form in a Blues shirt.

It's left to be seen as to whether the 28-year-old winger can build on his recent performance for Chelsea, as they aim to finish the 2022-23 football campaign on a bright note.

How did Chelsea perform against Nottingham Forest on Saturday?

Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

The Blues failed to gain back-to-back wins for the first time since the return of head coach Frank Lampard, as they managed just one point against Nottingham Forest.

The visiting side took the lead in the 13th minute through Taiwo Awoniyi, after on-rushing Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy failed to deal with a cross from Rennan Lodi.

The home side equalized after the break, through star player Sterling, who later went on to put his side in front in the 58th minute. This was thanks to a spectacular strike, which was assisted by substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea were, however, pegged back almost immediately as Awoniyi grabbed his second of the afternoon in the 62nd minute, to ensure that both teams shared a point.

Lampard's side had the lion's share of the possession, with 76 percent, as against 24 percent for Nottingham Forest. They also registered six shots on target, while their opponents had just two, but were able to score from both chances created.

Poll : 0 votes