"He has to have a really good game" - Ray Parlour names Manchester United star who must step up if Red Devils need to win FA Cup final

Former Arsenal icon Ray Parlour has stated that Casemiro will have to step up for Manchester United in their FA Cup final against arch-rivals Manchester City at Wembley on May 25. The four-time FA Cup winner stated that United's midfield will have to deliver collectively to have a shot at defeating the defending champions.

Erik ten Hag's men have had a rather underwhelming season. Despite starting the year with consecutive wins, United ran out of fuel in the latter stages of the Premier League.

They once looked in pole position to claim a Champions League spot, however, ended up in the eighth position on the table. The Red Devils last won a trophy in 2023, when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. However, all hope is not lost for Ten Hag's men as a win against City will guarantee them a place in the Europa League, a spot currently occupied by Chelsea.

But Parlour feels that a 'disjointed' Manchester United will have to deliver collectively to defeat City. Here's what he said (via Mirror):

"I can’t see past City. They know how to get the job done. They were always going to win the league. Form can go out the window and United have matchwinners as well but they need everyone to have an eight or nine out of 10 and take their chances when they come around."

"Then Man City need to be off it, have three players off it, to give United a chance. If everyone plays to their level, City win it. United have been disjointed. The consistency hasn’t been there. I think any United fan will say they have shown up in some games and not in others," he added.

Ray Parlour claimed that former Real Madrid star Casemiro, who has plenty of experience playing in big games, will have to show his class. Should the Brazilian have a good game, Manchester United will be favorites to lift the domestic cup.

"Casemiro has played in massive games and you’d expect him to stand up. He has to have a really good game if United are to win. It’s not been as compact as it should be. United back in the day, with Scholes and Keane, it was a real unit and really hard to get past them. It’s easier now. But they know what this is all about and I expect Casemiro to step up and show he can still be the man," he added.

Interestingly, the cross-city rivals faced each other in the final of last year's edition of the FA Cup as well.

Manchester City defeated Manchester United in last year's edition of the FA Cup

Manchester United will have a shot at redeeming themselves when they take on Manchester City on May 25 at the Wembley Stadium.

Ten Hag's men were defeated 1-2 last year after Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace for the Cityzens. Bruno Fernandes was the lone goalscorer for United, as he slotted a penalty in the 33rd minute of the game.

The game is of utmost importance for the red side of Manchester. After having exited the Champions League in the group stages, they're looking for a spot to compete in Europe.

The Red Devils last won the Europa League in 2017, when they defeated Ajax 2-0. However, trophies have been hard to come by since then. Manchester United will be hoping to defeat Manchester City and book their place in the Europa League to have a shot at European glory once again.