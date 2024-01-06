"He didn't receive the respect he deserved" - Kylian Mbappe claims PSG fans did not respect Lionel Messi during his stay

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has remarkably claimed that Lionel Messi did not get his due respect during his stint in France. Messi and Mbappe spent two seasons together at Parc des Princes before the Argentine maestro left for Inter Miami.

Kylian Mbappe has now made a huge claim that Lionel Messi did not get the respect he deserved during his time at PSG. The France skipper told Amazon Prime Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"Messi deserves all the respect and actually in France, he didn't receive the respect he deserved."

Big things were expected when PSG created a dream attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in 2021. The French Ligue 1 giants took advantage of Barcelona's financial woes to sign Messi on a free transfer.

However, despite creating an all-star team with three of the best players in the world up front, Europe's top honor eluded the French capital club. While Messi did play well at an individual level, he could never really become a fan favorite.

Lionel Messi played 75 games across two seasons for PSG scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists in the process. He joined Major League Soccer side Inter Miami last summer when his deal with the Parisians expired.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, continues to be the star player for Paris Saint-Germain but his deal also expires this summer. The Frenchman's future is up in the air and he has been strongly linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe admits missing playing alongside Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he misses playing alongside Lionel Messi. Messi and Mbappe played alongside each other for two seasons for the Ligue 1 giants and worked quite well alongside each other.

With Messi now playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, Mbappe has admitted that it was a joy to play alongside such a gifted attacker. He said (via GOAL):

"Playing with Leo Messi is definitely something I miss a lot. You always miss not playing with Leo Messi anymore! For an attacker like me, who likes to attack spaces, with him, you have the certainty that you can get the ball. It was a luxury that almost only he can give you! Beyond that, playing with Messi was special!"

Messi and Mbappe played together for PSG on 67 occasions and had a combined output of 34 goals. Messi assisted Mbappe 20 times while the Frenchman returned the favor on 14 occasions.