"He reminds me of Adriano" - Richarlison makes incredible claim on Brazilian attacker linked with Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison has compared Brazilian teenage prodigy Endrick to legendary striker Adriano. The 16-year-old forward has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Endrick has been promoted to the Palmeiras senior squad this season and has already scored three goals for them in seven appearances in the Brazilian Serie A. He has also provided an assist in the process.

His promotion to the first team was prompted by his six goals in seven matches for the club's under-20 side. The youngster's goal-scoring form has caught the eye of a few European giants, including Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG.

Richarlison believes Endrick will get his big-money move to Europe in the near future while likening him to Adriano.

“Trust me, I can say that Endrick is impressive, he's very strong and talented. He reminds of Adriano. I watched him playing with Brasil and Palmeiras; I think in two years, he'll arrive in Europe,” Richarlison said (via Fabrizio Romano).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“He reminds of Adriano. I watched him playing with Brasil and Palmeiras; I think in two years, he'll arrive in Europe”. Richarlison on Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG target Endrick: “Trust me, I can say that Endrick is impressive, he's very strong and talented”.“He reminds of Adriano. I watched him playing with Brasil and Palmeiras; I think in two years, he'll arrive in Europe”. Richarlison on Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG target Endrick: “Trust me, I can say that Endrick is impressive, he's very strong and talented”. 👀🇧🇷 #transfers“He reminds of Adriano. I watched him playing with Brasil and Palmeiras; I think in two years, he'll arrive in Europe”. https://t.co/8fKNf5RTTJ

Adriano was known for his strength and prowess in front of goal. He grew into an Inter Milan legend, scoring 74 goals and providing 29 assists in 177 matches across competitions for them. For Brazil, Adriano hit 27 goals in 48 matches.

Richarlison currently Brazil's top scorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Richarlison is currently with the Brazil national team in Qatar, preparing for their third and last group-stage match of the competition against Cameroon. The Selecao have won both their matches so far and booked a spot in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Richarlison has been one of their better players in the tournament. He scored both their goals in a 2-0 win over Serbia in their 2022 World Cup opener and is currently their top scorer in the competition.

ET833 @amiralia232 Every angle of Richarlison's JAW-DROPPING scissor kick goal for Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Every angle of Richarlison's JAW-DROPPING scissor kick goal for Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup https://t.co/knMicr59Gu

He couldn't get on the scoresheet in their 1-0 win over Switzerland in the next match, with Manchester United's Casemiro scoring the only goal of the match.

The five-time World Cup champions' clash with Cameroon on Friday, December 2, will determine whether the Canaries will finish top of Group G.

Get Tunisia vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 1852 votes