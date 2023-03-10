"He reminds me of Didier Drogba" - Florent Malouda makes bold claims about Chelsea and Manchester United target

Florent. Malouda has said Chelsea and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen reminds him of a young Didier Drogba. He believes the striker is one of the biggest prospects in Europe and it is time for his next step.

Chelsea and Manchester United are looking to bolster their attack in the summer and have set their sights on Osimhen. The striker is in red-hot form with 19 goals in 21 Serie A matches this season for Napoli.

Speaking to DAZN Bet, Malouda stated that Osimhen reminded him of Drogba from the Marseille days. He backed the striker to make a move to England and said:

"If Man Utd and Chelsea can make the right deal, Victor Osimhen is definitely one of the biggest prospects in Europe right now. He reminds me of Didier Drogba when he was at Marseille. I remember when Victor was in France with Lille, then he went to Napoli, and he reminded me of Drogba because he managed to deliver and has big ambitions. It would be a great step for him."

However, the former footballer claims the Nigerian needs the right coach to work under. He continued:

"But there are other factors like the connection with the coach. Nowadays, people underestimate how much the coach wants the player. Is it really the coach who wants him? And for the player that's one of the biggest factors to consider, because everybody wants to move to the Premier League and test themselves at the highest level, it's the best league in the world. But players need to check everything and make sure it is the right project for your progression, or you might burn your wings."

Napoli not closing doors for Chelsea and Manchester United target

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has hinted that he is open to selling Osimhen in the summer. He claimed that all players have a price and he would consider a sale if the offer is right.

He told TNT Sports:

"I am very good at making contracts, so when they come to me, they are blocked, so keeping them here won't be difficult. However, never say never. Sometimes there are offers you can't refuse, so you never know. To me, we'll see them shine for a long time."

The Italian side are looking for over £100 million from Chelsea and Manchester United to sign their forward.

