“He reminds me of Luis Diaz, that kind of player” – Ex-Liverpool star Jose Enrique claims he’d choose Newcastle star at Manchester City instead of Jack Grealish

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron is a better player than Manchester City's Jack Grealish. The retired Spain international heaped praise on the Paraguayan attacking midfielder and compared him to Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

Enrique said (via Midnite):

“For me, if I was City manager I would rather have Miguel Almiron than Jack Grealish. I love Almiron, I think he gives everything for the team. You can see he’s scoring goals now as well. He reminds me of Luis Diaz, that kind of player."

The Spaniard insisted that Almiron is of UEFA Champions League caliber and is deserving of a spot in any of Europe's top teams. He added:

"They have the ability but they give everything for the team as well. They get it right. I love him. Almiron is someone who could play for a Champions League team. I love Almiron, he’s been one of their best performers."

Almiron has kickstarted the 2022-23 Premier League season in stellar form at Newcastle. The Paraguay international has scored four goals in nine appearances in the English top-flight for the Magpies this term.

Grealish, meanwhile, joined Manchester City from Aston Villa for £100 million last summer, making him the most expensive British player. He has registered seven goals and four assists in 49 matches so far for the club.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola still believes Liverpool are their biggest rivals in the title race

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that Liverpool continue to pose the biggest threat to his side's Premier League title prospects. This is despite the Reds' worrying start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Liverpool are currently 10th in the league table after winning just two of their eight league matches so far. The Reds find themselves far behind Manchester City, who are in second place at the moment.

The two outfits are set to face each other at Anfield on Sunday, October 16.

Ahead of their Premier League clash, the Spanish boss was asked whether Liverpool were Manchester City's biggest challengers. He replied (via GOAL):

"Always have been, always, will be. I know the quality they have. If you asked this question with 10 games left I would say I don't think they can catch the top of the league, and in that case Arsenal, but now anything can happen."

He added:

"I ignore that are they in a good moment or bad moment. Always I analyse the team and I expect the best from them. Nothing can change the opinion I have about them. I know the quality they have, the character, 10 games left maybe they cannot catch us, but being in that position, anything can happen."

