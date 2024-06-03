“He reminds me of Phil Foden” - Pundit heaps praise on ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool transfer target 

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has heaped praise on reported Liverpool target Florian Wirtz. The ex-Middlesbrough, Fulham and Chelsea keeper also compared the Bayer Leverkusen star to Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden.

Wirtz has been named as a long-term target for Liverpool as per the Boot Room. However, the report claims that the German playmaker is expected to stay at the BayArena next season after helping Xabi Alonso's side clinch the Bundesliga title.

Schwarzer lauded Wirtz for his exceptional creativity, technique and flair and compared him to Foden. The former Chelsea keeper said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“He’s been in unbelievable form this season, he scored 11 goals and 11 assists for Leverkusen, just in the Bundesliga this season. He scored his first goal for Germany against France after about six seconds, seven seconds."

Schwarzer added:

“I don’t really want to compare him straight away, but he kind of reminds me of a Phil Foden, the type of player he is, dynamic, in terms of movement off the ball, on the ball, with the ball at his feet he’s elegant. He’s got a bit of that to him.”

Wirtz has been the lynchpin in Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side this season who won the Bundesliga undefeated as well as clinching the DFB Pokal. They lost just one game across all competitions which was against Atalanta in the Europa League final.

The Germany international scored 18 goals and provided 20 assists in 49 games across competitions this campaign. The Liverpool target was named Bundesliga Player of the Season for his outstanding performances.

Foden, meanwhile, had the best season of his life and was named Premier League Player of the Season. The Manchester City star contributed with 27 goals and 12 assists in 53 games across competitions.

Liverpool and Arsenal target open to offers from Premier League: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target Justin Bijlow has opened up on the interest from the two Premier League giants. The Feyenoord shot-stopper has been widely linked with an exit from the Eredivisie side and has been named a potential target for both sides.

Bijlow admitted that he is ambitious and would consider a move if he received the right offer. The Dutchman said:

"Those are two very nice clubs. Of course it is always nice to be mentioned at big clubs. What I’m just saying: I’m ambitious. As long as I play for Feyenoord I will give everything for that and first I just want to focus on the Dutch team."

"Would I stay at Feyenoord? You never know, do you? That’s football. You don’t know that. I’m ambitious, I’ve always said that. If the opportunity presents itself and a good club comes from abroad, I am open to it. I’ve always said that,” he added.

Bijlow came through the youth ranks of Feyenoord and has made 143 appearances for the club to date. He has kept 54 clean sheets in the process, while conceding 151 goals.

Liverpool could be looking for a replacement for Caoimhín Kelleher who could potentially be on his way out in search of regular playing time. Arsenal, meanwhile, cold lose Aaron Ramsdale who fell down in the pecking order behind David Raya this season.