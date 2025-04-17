"He be running away from the ball", "Stop using him" - Manchester United fans unhappy with star despite win over Lyon

Rasmus Hojlund was not immune to criticism despite Manchester United's recent Europa League victory over Lyon at Old Trafford today (April 17). Many supporters were not pleased with the Danish striker's performance in the second leg, which ended in a heart-wrenching 5-4 win in extra time for United.
Hojlund made 16 passes in the game, did not manage a single shot, and was unable to establish himself in the last third. His attacking statistics were depressing, and he struggled physically, getting dispossessed twice and losing 11 duels.
Pressure is only growing for Hojlund, who has scored only one goal for Manchester United since December 2024. His performances have hardly improved, and fans quickly vented their annoyance online with comments like these:
"Stop using Hojlund, he needs more training." one fan said.
"Hojlund simply runs when we have the ball so they won’t say he didn’t run but he be running away from the ball.. what a guy" another fan analyzed.
"9 goals, 9 goal scorers. And Hojlund wasn’t one of them 💀" this fan mocked.
"Harry Maguire is a better striker than Hojlund" another laughed.
"Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, 2 more players who are better strikers than Hojlund." a fan agreed.
"Hojlund should ask himself how Maguire always gets into dangerous attacking positions when thrust upfront." another stated.
Manchester United complete insane comeback to eliminate Lyon in Europa League thriller
Manchester United defeated Lyon 5-4 in extra time to earn a 7-6 aggregate victory and a spot in the Europa League semi-finals. It was one of the most incredible comebacks in European football history.
The Red Devils somehow clawed their way back to victory in a nine-goal epic at Old Trafford. They took a two-goal lead in regular time, but ended up with a draw after 90 minutes. Then, they fell behind again in extra time, but came back to win.
With goals from Diogo Dalot and Manuel Ugarte in the first half giving Manchester United a 2-0 lead, the hosts appeared to be in control early on. However, Lyon rallied after the interval, equalizing through Nicolas Tagliafico and Corentin Tolisso.
Rayan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette's penalty kicks gave the French team a 4-2 lead in extra time, and even Tolisso's red card didn't deter them. As time was running out, Casemiro earned a penalty kick, which Bruno Fernandes converted before setting up substitute Kobbie Mainoo to tie the score at 4-4.
Then, well into stoppage time of extra time, Harry Maguire met Casemiro's cross and hammered home the winning goal, causing chaos at Old Trafford.