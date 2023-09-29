"He's been absolutely immense today", "Actually our best player" - Barcelona fans in awe of youngster's performance in 1-0 win over Sevilla

Spanish champions Barcelona extended their unbeaten start to the 2023–24 season with a narrow 1-0 win over Sevilla in their La Liga clash on Friday. The Blaugrana needed a second-half own goal from Sergio Ramos to claim maximum points in front of their fans at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona were without a host of key players in midfield, including Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha started in a midfield role. The champions struggled to break down a resolute Sevilla backline led by 37-year-old Ramos.

Several players stood out for their efforts in trying to help Barcelona win the game, including Gavi and Joao Felix. The loudest cheers, however, were reserved for 16-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal.

Yamal has quickly become a fan favorite this season after a series of impressive showings for his boyhood club. The Spanish international has been one of Barcelona's best players whenever he has played this season, and he was decisive once more.

Xavi's side got their only goal of the game after a header from Yamal ricocheted off the planted leg of Ramos and into the goal. The youngster also kept the Sevilla defenders on their toes with his intelligent dribbling and passing.

Barcelona fans waxed lyrical on X (formerly Twitter) about the performance of the teenager following his substitution. He played for 82 minutes before he was replaced by Oriol Romeu in a defensive change.

The match against Sevilla was poetic for Yamal, as he turned out for his side against Sergio Ramos.

Before the game, footage emerged of a nine-year-old Yamal accompanying Real Madrid captain Ramos out of the tunnel before the El Clasico in 2016. Both players turned out to be protagonists in the match in Catalunya.

Barcelona extend excellent start to the season

This season, Xavi's side have looked unstoppable with how they have played, and no one seems to be able to hold them. They overcame a series of injuries, including one to Raphinha during the game, to emerge with three points.

Barcelona have now picked up 20 points from a possible 24 this season, putting them atop the standings. They have won six and drawn two of their first eight league matches this season.

The Blaugrana are favorites to retain the La Liga crown and look ready to do so. Rivals Real Madrid are two points behind them and will go top with a win over surprise package Girona.