"He's absolutely useless", "Needs to be sacked" - Premier League fans react as referee is axed following massive error on VAR duty 

Premier League fans have reacted to the news that Lee Mason has been dropped from VAR duties for this weekend's fixture list.

According to The Mail, Mason has not been selected for any games following his decision to advise on-field referee Michael Salisbury to disallow Newcastle's goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday (September 3).

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Lee Mason AXED from Premier League games this weekend following massive error on VAR duty when disallowing Newcastle goal against Crystal Palace trib.al/r5Vr1aP Lee Mason AXED from Premier League games this weekend following massive error on VAR duty when disallowing Newcastle goal against Crystal Palace trib.al/r5Vr1aP

The goal would have been the winner for the Magpies at home to Crystal Palace but Mason advised Salisbury to check the monitor for an alleged foul on the goalkeeper. Despite it appearing that Joe Willock had been pushed into the keeper by Tyrick Mitchell, the goal was chalked off following a lengthy VAR review.

Newcastle fans and players were incensed by the decision, which was one of numerous controversial calls by VAR over the Premier League weekend. According to The Times, the PGMOL apologized to the Tyneside club, as well as West Ham United for their disallowed goal against Chelsea on the same day.

Here are some of the reactions to Mason being dropped from VAR duties this weekend:

Ben @Bengn87 @MailSport He should be sacked. I don’t believe retired referees should be anywhere near the VAR box. @MailSport He should be sacked. I don’t believe retired referees should be anywhere near the VAR box.

Dan 💙 @DanDan115x @MailSport He was never premier league standard. So it didn't make sense to put him in the var office either @MailSport He was never premier league standard. So it didn't make sense to put him in the var office either

Terry Martin @T_martin_11 @MailSport Not good enough needs dismissed. Absolutely appalling. Give somebody else a go @MailSport Not good enough needs dismissed. Absolutely appalling. Give somebody else a go

Gary Neville hints at VAR solution following disastrous Premier League weekend

Following numerous controversial incidents over matchday six in the Premier League, anti-VAR sentiment seems to be higher than ever.

Another incident that caused fury among supporters was the decision to disallow Arsenal's opening goal against Manchester United for an innocuous foul on Christian Eriksen.

After the full-time whistle, Sky Sports pundit and former Red Devils captain Gary Neville was asked for his solution to poor officiating. The former Manchester United captain stated (as per Football.London):

"Do you know something Martin [Tyler'], me and you were there today, we watched that Eriksen-Odegaard incident back four, five or six times and at half time, we discussed it. There was an angle where I thought that was soft, but then there was another angle where Odegaard's left or right knee goes into the side of Eriksen's leg."

"I think that could be something worth looking at as he never got the ball either. The lads in the studio at half-time didn't seem to make their mind up either, so I don't think it's time for these experts/people who played the game to sit in the VAR studio."

Neville continued:

"The biggest problem is that they are sat remotely in a studio, 250 miles away on their own. They are detached completely from the emotion of the game and they are asked to make a decision."

Declan Rice @_DeclanRice That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles 😂

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar