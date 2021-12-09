“He’s more active, he runs, he makes technical gestures” – Raymond Domenech insists Lionel Messi is getting “better” at PSG

Former France manager Raymond Domenech feels Lionel Messi is turning things around at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine forward joined the club last summer on a free transfer after Barcelona failed to renew his contract.

His move was the cause of much fan-fare and people expected Messi to fire from day one in Paris. The support of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the attacking ranks was meant to push Messi to greater heights.

However, that has not been the case so far at PSG. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner took time to get going in Ligue 1 and has scored just one goal in nine games so far.

However, his Champions League form has been much better and Lionel Messi has scored five goals in as many games in Europe so far. He managed a brace in PSG's 4-1 over Club Brugge this week.

Messi has registered four assists in nine Ligue 1 outings so far and Raymond Domenech feels the Argentine is finding his feet in France.

“The real Messi, it does not mean anything anymore. There was a Messi of a time and there is a Messi of now. I think that compared to his championship games, he is evolving. He’s more active, he runs, he makes technical gestures, he passes and he scores.”

He added:

“And the question is not what we expect from Messi, but rather whether today he has made progress. Yes, he is better than he was a fortnight ago.”

Luis Suarez feels Lionel Messi is not enjoying life at PSG

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have been friends for several years now. The dynamic duo played together for six seasons at Barcelona, winning multiple titles. Although both players are in different clubs now, they keep in touch on a regular basis.

Speaking about Messi's adaptation to life at PSG, Suarez said:

"We talk every day, we always try to avoid expectations because we are players and we know how we have to act in those moments, we talk about the games, about the family. He told me that when he is playing in the cold, he suffers a lot and with the snow. You have to get used to what the cold weather there is like."

Lionel Messi's slow start has not affected PSG as much as they have qualified for Champions League knockouts and are also at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

