"He’s above them all" - Jamie Carragher says Manchester City have one player who is amongst the greatest in Premier League history

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne as one of the greatest players the Premier League has ever witnessed. He said that the Belgian deserves a spot in the all-time XI of players who have plied their trades in the English top flight.

De Bruyne got Premier League fans singing his praises once again with his electrifying performance for Manchester City against Newcastle United on January 13.

With the Cityzens trailing by one goal, the Belgian came on for his second appearance since picking up an injury at the beginning of the season. He ran an incredible show, scoring once and assisting another to inspire Manchester City to a vital 3-2 victory at St. James' Park.

Speaking on The Overlap’s Stick To Football show, Jamie Carragher hailed the playmaker as one of the greatest players in Premier League history, saying:

"He [Kevin De Bruyne] is one of the best players we’ve ever seen.

He added:

"I think if you were picking an all-time Premier League XI, I think he gets in and I think of the players City have had, going back to [Roberto] Mancini’s time and you think of sort of that spine they had of [Vincent] Kompany, [Yaya] Toure, [Sergio] Aguero, [David] Silva was there, he’s above them all. I think he’s above them all."

Manchester City will next square it off against Tottenham Hotspur away in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 26. Manager Pep Guardiola will be looking up to De Bruyne to inspire his side to another triumph.

Manchester City still the team to beat in the Premier League

A slow start to the campaign cost City a little in the title race this season but they've bounced back in style. And if there's anything we've learned over the last couple of weeks, it is definitely that Pep Guardiola's men are still the team to beat.

They've won each of their last three games in the English top flight, scoring eight goals and conceding three. The Cityzens are second in the table with 43 points in 20 games, just two points behind Liverpool who currently lead the title race.

Manchester City have been boosted by the return of Kevin De Bruyne. Erling Haaland is also set to return from his injury layoff in the coming days. They are well on course to challenge for their fourth Premier League title in a row.