Pep Guardiola voted the best manager in Europe by France Football

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
93   //    23 Mar 2019, 15:22 IST

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola's have one of the biggest managerial rivalries of modern football.
Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola's have one of the biggest managerial rivalries of modern football.

What's the story?

France Football, one of the most reputable sports publications in Europe and presenter of the coveted Ballon d'Or Award have named Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the best active coach in Europe at the moment, as revealed in their recently published 'Top 50 coaches of history' list.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich gaffer was voted as the fifth best manager in football history, only behind the likes of Johan Cruyff, Sir Alex Ferguson, Arrigo Sachi and Rinus Michels.

The Catalan pipped his bitter rival Jose Mourinho as the top manager in the continent since the Portuguese could only finish 13th in the all-time rankings.

In case you didn't know...

Guardiola and Mourinho spent some time together in Barcelona at the end of the last century, when the Spaniard was appointed as the club's captain, while the self-proclaimed 'Special-One' was still learning the tricks of his trade as the assistant manager to the then manager Louis Van Gaal.

Mourinho and Pep during their time at FC Barcelona.
Mourinho and Pep during their time at FC Barcelona.

The dynamic duo now have the same number of silverware to their names, with both of their trophy cabinets stocked with 25 major honors.

The heart of the matter...

Guardiola, who is one of the few managers to have won the European treble, is now chasing an unprecedented quadruple with his current side, having already won the EFL Cup this season.

You can check out the complete list of the 50 Best managers of all time here.

The French magazine rated Guardiola 8 positions better than Jose, who is still club-less at the moment.

Current Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is the only other serving manager in the top 15 of the list, who was ranked at the eighth position.

What's next?

Manchester City are back on the top of the EPL standing after trailing Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for a while.

They have drawn fellow English side Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League QFs, while they also have been handed an easy FA Cup semi-finals draw against Brighton.

So, if anyone can win the English quadruple for the first time in history, it has to be Pep Guardiola and there's never going to be a better time than this year to do it.


