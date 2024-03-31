"He's almost like a League Two player" - Roy Keane makes bold claim over Erling Haaland after Manchester City's draw vs Arsenal

Roy Keane thinks Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland's general play is poor after he struggled in a 0-0 draw against Arsenal today (March 31).

Haaland failed to impress at the Etihad as the Cityzens and the Gunners settled on a point. The Norweigan frontman spurned four chances and wasted a glorious opportunity to potentially win the game.

The 23-year-old arrived at the back post in the second half to meet Josko Gvardiol's flick-on. He misjudged his timing and couldn't make contact with the ball as it sailed out of play.

Gary Neville joked that Haaland 'looked like he'd never played football' during that moment. The Norway international cut a frustrated figure throughout the clash at the Etihad and was nullified by Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

That's becoming a constant for Haaland as he's failed to score in his last three outings across competitions against Arsenal. He was somewhat of a bystander in the drab draw that did neither side any favors in the title race.

Keane found fault with Haaland's display and questioned his overall play suggesting that his game only revolves around scoring. The Manchester United legend told Sky Sports:

"The levels of his general play are so poor. In terms of front of goal he's the best in the world, but his general play is so poor. He's almost like a League Two player."

Erling Haaland was heralded throughout last season amid his record-breaking start at Manchester City. He became the first player in history to score 33 goals in a single 30-game Premier League season.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker won the Golden Boot (36 goals in 35 games. He also finished top of the UEFA Champions League goalscoring charts (12 in 11).

However, Haaland's been handed somewhat of a reality check by observers this season who question his contribution to City's play. He was also glaringly quiet in draws against Chelsea and Liverpool (both 1-1).

Pep Guardiola was forced to separate Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes and Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland was involved in a post-match bust-up with Gabriel.

Tempers flared between Arsenal and Manchester City after the game with Erling Haaland and Gabriel in the thick of things. The duo exchanged words before Guardiola intervened.

However, Haaland and Gabriel embraced soon after and perhaps analyzed one another's performances. The Brazilian deserves plaudits for keeping the Premier League's top scorer quiet and the rest of City's team at bay.

Gabriel made four clearances, one interception, and one tackle. He and Saliba put in an impressive defensive performance to nullify Haaland and helped Arsenal come away with a point.

The result leaves the Gunners second, two points behind leaders Liverpool. Manchester City are third, three points off the league-leading Merseysiders.