Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni has hailed Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal as the best player he has ever come up against. Bastoni also shared plans to stop the Spanish wonderkid ahead of their meeting in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Ad

Bastoni and Yamal are no strangers, having met on international duty during the group stage of the European Championships last summer, with Spain coming out on top, beating Italy 1-0.

Barcelona and Inter Milan clashed in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final last week. Yamal was unstoppable, bagging an impressive solo goal in a 3-3 draw at the Olimpic Lluis Companys.

As the two clubs prepare to lock horns in the second leg on Tuesday (May 6), Bastoni said that the 17-year-old Yamal is probably the best player he has ever faced.

Ad

Trending

"(He) is probably the best player I’ve ever come up against,” Bastoni ltold Sky Sports Italia. “I’ve crossed paths with him at the Euros already. But now he’s risen to an even more impressive level.

“In terms of his age and ability to create danger, he’s already one of the best players around, if not the best," the Italy international added.

Ad

Alessandro Bastoni went on to share Inter Milan's plans to stop Yamal on Tueday:

“By doubling up, and constantly helping each other out. But without going too far because Barcelona also have other players of great quality. We need teamwork.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two clubs have faced each other in the Champions League 13 times, with the Blaugrana winning six and losing two.

How have Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fared this season?

Alessandro Bastoni and Lamine Yamal are indispensable for their respective teams. Bastoni has been a rock-solid presence in Inter's defence all season, playing 49 games across competitions and contributing one goal and five assists.

Yamal, meanwhile, has been key for Barcelona since the start of the season, bagging 15 goals and 24 assists in 50 games across competitions. It will be interesting to see how they perform against each other when they meet at the Guiseppe Meaza.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jidonu Mauyon Jidonu is a European and international football news writer at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and has around 7 years of previous experience working with the likes of Tribuna and SportRaba, Jidonu has a good eye for detail and has the ability to created cohesive articles, and reporting exploits have also led him to exclusively cover the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the past.



Jidonu’s tryst with football started after watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup final between Brazil and Germany, being mesmerized by Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Barcelona philosophy and approach towards the game under Pep Guardiola further fueled the burgeoning love for the sport, and he has been a Culer ever since.



Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is his favorite player and is the one true GOAT for him over Cristiano Ronaldo. The 2022 FIFA World Cup final, where Messi's brace led to La Albiceleste lifting the cup left a lasting impact on him. His love for Messi also sees him follow Major League Soccer apart from Europe’s top five leagues.



In his free time, Jidonu raps and produces music, and also enjoys reading and swimming. Know More