"He's already said yes to a millionaire proposal from Saudi Arabia" - Journalist makes bold transfer claim on big-money Chelsea loanee

Italian journalist Fabio Santini has claimed that Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has agreed to a lucrative deal to join a Saudi Arabian side in the summer. He claims that the Belgian striker will not be returning to AS Roma and the door to Juventus is permanently shut.

Speaking on TV Play, Santini stated that the striker has already made plans for next season and will be moving to the Gulf country. He added that the Belgian, who turned down an offer from the Middle East last summer, will be making the move when the season ends. He said:

"Lukaku? A flashback with Juve is difficult because he's already said yes to a millionaire proposal from Saudi Arabia. I say to Roma fans that at the end of the year, one thing is certain: Romelu will leave."

Lukaku was not interested in playing for Chelsea and forced a loan move to Inter Milan last season. The San Siro side were readying a bid to sign him permanently from the Blues but backed out after they found out about his negotiations with Juventus.

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku's agent blasts Saudi Pro League

Romelu Lukaku’s agent Sebastien Ledure took a shot at the Saudi Pro League last summer and claimed that the clubs of the Middle East spoilt the transfers in Europe. He claimed that it was impossible to talk to clubs over a loan deal because Chelsea owners were keen on a permanent deal.

Ledure told the Belgian media outlet RTL:

"It was very difficult [for European clubs to buy Lukaku]. [It was] even impossible at the start of the transfer window to talk about a loan solution. The owners of Chelsea were looking for a definitive solution, a transaction, a permanent transfer. And the real change that happened this summer was the arrival of Saudi clubs on the international transfer market."

He added:

"They have set the bar so high in terms of the transfer compensation offered to European clubs, and in this case to Chelsea, that it has become very difficult for European clubs to line up and therefore, on the one hand, you have a club that is not opposed to a transfer."

AS Roma and the Blues have reportedly agreed to a fee for the permanent transfer of Lukaku next summer. However, the Italian side have not told their Premier League counterpart if they are activating the option to make the deal permanent.