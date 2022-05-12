“He’s always going to add something different” – Micah Richards predicts how Erling Haaland will score his goals at Manchester City

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has predicted how Erling Haaland will score most of his goals for the Sky Blues. The reigning Premier League champions have already announced a deal in principle that will see the Norwegian wonderkid move to the Etihad in the summer.

Following his exploits at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, the 21-year-old has become one of the most coveted players on the planet. The addition of such a gifted number nine will make Pep Guardiola's side a lot stronger than they already are.

Micah Richards has tipped the young striker to be a major success at the Etihad and believes he will seamlessly fit into the side. The former England international claimed that Haaland's astute positioning and finishing ability could see him score plenty of goals from close range.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Richards said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News:

“When people talk about Man City and a striker and Haaland potentially not fitting into his style of play - some of the time when Manchester City are attacking, all you have to do is peel to the back post and you've got a tap in."

“When you talk about this calibre of player, he’s one of the best in the world right now at his age and his numbers are there to see."

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



Richards insisted that even though the Cityzens have tasted plenty of success without a natural number nine, Haaland makes them a lot stronger. He said:

"People say his hold-up play might not be on the same level as Man City are used to right now but just goals at the second post, just when you need a Plan B he’s always going to add something different.”

“Man City have needed a striker for so long. It's a massive coup for Manchester City.”

How could Haaland fare at Manchester City?

Truly a generational talent, Erling Haaland should prove to be a fantastic addition to Manchester City next season.

His numbers at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund have been phenomenal and with such a finisher, the Cityzens will become much more ruthless.

The Norway international has 114 goals in 115 appearances for Salzburg and Dortmund combined.

His numbers might take a hit in the Premier League due to the level of competition in the English top flight. However, given the number of chances the Cityzens create, the Norwegian should still score plenty of goals.

