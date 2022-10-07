"He's always shown that he's an alien in the world of football, now he's back on earth" - Frank Leboeuf explains why Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling so much 

French legend Frank Leboeuf believes Cristiano Ronaldo has been stressing too much at Manchester United this season. Leboeuf feels this is the key reason for Ronaldo's drop in form.

The former Chelsea defender went on to claim that the Portuguese has proven what he is capable of over the years but is now finding it hard to hit those levels.

Ronaldo has not been a regular for Manchester United so far this season after missing most of the pre-season due to personal reasons. He has started just once in the Premier League and has come off the bench five times but has failed to find the back of the net.

The veteran forward has started all three matches in the UEFA Europa League, recording a goal and an assist. However, he endured a frustrating night during his team's 3-2 win over Omonia Nicosia on Thursday (October 6).

Speaking to ESPN FC after United's Europa League win at Omonia, Leboeuf pointed out that Ronaldo is not in the right frame of mind. He said:

"When you want something too much, you get stressed and crazy and you don't get it. It's like when you avoid something because you're thinking about it so much, that it happens.

"I think you really have to be in a frame of mind where he knows exactly where he's [Cristiano Ronaldo] going to score, but he's not looking for it, that's how it happens."

He continued:

"His confidence was dropping like that because he knew at some point he would need to score a goal, now he wants to score so much that he won't get it."

Leboeff concluded:

"It's kind of a confidence crisis I would say and it shows that he's human. He's always shown that he's an alien in the world of football, now he's back on earth. He has to go back to the basics to get to the space of the rare people."

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is still in the balance

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanted to leave Manchester United in the summer but could not find another club to join. He joined training ahead of the season and played in just one pre-season friendly, a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has preferred to use forwards who have more pace to run in behind defenses and can implement his high press. Consequently, Cristiano Ronaldo has often had to settle for minutes off the bench in the Premier League.

Reports from The Telegraph have even suggested that Manchester United are okay with the Portuguese legend leaving the club in January.

