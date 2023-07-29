“He’s an animal” – Arsenal midfielder Jorginho reserves special praise for ‘incredible’ Manchester City star

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has heaped praise on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker joined the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He performed exceptionally in his debut season, scoring 52 goals and providing nine assists in 53 games across competitions.

He broke the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season with 36 goals in 35 games. Haaland's exploits helped Manchester City retain their league title and complete a treble win as well.

Jorginho, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January last season, recently lauded Haaland's abilities and mentality. In an interview with The Times, the Italian midfielder said:

“Ah, he is a big lad! What a mentality as well. Strong, fast — he’s an animal. And then you see him off the pitch and he’s completely different. Such a nice guy. He’s just incredible. If you love football, it is just so nice to watch, isn’t it?”

Arsenal gave Manchester City a run for their money last season in the Premier League title race, leading the table for 248 days. However, they won just three of their final nine games to finish second instead.

Jorginho, meanwhile, joined the Gunners in January and made 16 appearances, providing one assist.

Jorginho hails Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta was appointed Arsenal manager in 2019 mid-season after Unai Emery's sacking. He led the Gunners to the FA Cup triumph in his first season in charge.

The north London side finished eighth in the Premier League that season and in the following season as well. They then missed out on the top four, finishing fifth in the 2021-22 season but bounced back to challenge for the title last season.

Arteta has done a brilliant job of building a young team and playing some attacking and attractive football.

In his interview with The Times, Jorginho also heaped praise on the Spanish coach, saying:

"As a manager he’s very transparent, very straightforward. He’s teaching young players about football, but also about life, about legacy, what you want to be, what you want to leave behind.”

Arteta has helped Arsenal return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

The Gunners have already strengthened their squad ahead of next season as they look to compete in the Champions League and other tournaments. They have signed Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz so far.