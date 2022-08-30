“He’s not Austrian” – Ralf Rangnick responds hilariously after being asked question about Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick reacted hilariously when asked if he would call Cristiano Ronaldo up the Austrian national team.

Rangnick spent six months at Old Trafford coaching Ronaldo, whose future is the subject of speculation.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner appears to be pushing for a move away from United.

Under Rangnick, the former Juventus forward managed 12 goals in 22 appearances but there had been reports of a rift between the pair.

The German coach has been appointed Austria's national team manager since leaving United in May.

He was asked if he would call up Ronaldo if he were Austrian, to which he hilariously responded:

"He's not Austrian."

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer with Thomas Tuchel's side in need of a new centre-forward.

However, reports claim that the Blues boss was put off of signing the former Real Madrid striker following a conversation with Rangnick.

The former RB Leipzig manager endured a difficult spell in charge at Old Trafford which coincided with unrest behind the scenes.

The German tactician could only manage a sixth-placed finish with the Red Devils before being succeeded by Erik ten Hag.

GOAL @goal Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United 'had to make compromises' because players like Cristiano Ronaldo didn't press enough 🤔 Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United 'had to make compromises' because players like Cristiano Ronaldo didn't press enough 🤔 https://t.co/QAbKPxHA0T

Rangnick was set to stay on in an advisory board for a further two more years but the club parted ways with the German.

The experienced coach will lead Austria into the 2022 FIFA World cup later this year but of course they won't be able to call on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's issues with Rangnick continue under Ten Hag

Yrouble in parasdise in the Ronaldo camp

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped the substitutes bench by Ten Hag for both of Manchester United's last two outings.

The Red Devils have won both of those games, beating Liverpool 2-1 and Southampton 1-0.

Prior to those wins, it had been a woeful start to life in the Old Trafford hotseat for Ten Hag.

His side were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in their season opener before being thrashed 4-0 away at Brentford.

Ronaldo started the drubbing to Brentford and cut a frustrated figure throughout the defeat.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Ten Hag: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale he's in our plans.”



Also Ten Hag, doing everything to make him leave. Ten Hag: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale he's in our plans.”Also Ten Hag, doing everything to make him leave. https://t.co/vf0gZ4bp7J

The veteran striker was seen ignoring calls to acknowledge the club's supporters in the aftermath of the game.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner stormed past Ten Hag and he neglected to shake the Dutchman's hand as he went down the tunnel in fury.

It appears that much of the problems that ensued under Rangnick for Ronaldo are reemerging under Ten Hag.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett