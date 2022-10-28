"He’s the best" - Callum Wilson names Manchester City and West Ham United stars as his two dream signings at Newcastle United

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has revealed that his dream January signings for the Magpies are Kevin De Bruyne and Michail Antonio. Wilson has done quite a good job for Eddie Howe's men in the Premier League so far this season, scoring four goals and picking up an assist in eight appearances.

Speaking on BBC Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson was asked to pick a West Ham United player and another Premier League player to sign in January. He joked that he would like to see Michail Antonio, his co-host, arrive in Tyneside in the capacity of a super-sub.

“I think if I’m picking someone from West Ham I’d pick Michail (Antonio), just because he can make an impact from the bench! We could do with some strength on the bench, so I’ll take him off the West Ham bench and put him on ours!

Callum Wilson hails Kevin De Bruyne as the best midfielder in the world

Newcastle United and Manchester City played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at St. James' Park on 21 August. Wilson scored the Magpies' second goal in a game where they raced to a 3-1 lead before City restored parity through Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva right after the hour mark.

Wilson said:

“And then someone like (Kevin) De Bruyne. With the way he plays, he’s the best midfielder in the world for me, and I think if you have him behind you, you are guaranteed to get two or three opportunities in a game.”

Antonio, who also spoke on the podcast, picked Allan Saint-Maximin as the player he'd want West Ham to sign from Newcastle United in January. The 32-year-old also expressed his agreement with Wilson's selection De Bruyne.

Antonio said:

“I’m going to pick Saint-Maximin because everyone knows his ability. It’s ridiculous, the guy’s a joke. You have to double up on him, maybe even triple. I’m going to go with De Bruyne as well because as a striker, you want the man to assist. He is the assist man.”

De Bruyne has got off to a flying start to the 2022-23 Premier League season. He has showcased his elite playmaking abilities and has been racking up assists. De Bruyne has already struck up a great partnership with Haaland and the two are expected to combine for many more goals before the season ends.

In 11 Premier League appearances so far this season, the Belgian icon has scored two goals and provided nine assists. He recently finished third in the Ballon d'Or rankings for 2022.

