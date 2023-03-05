"He's the best striker in the world" - PSG boss Christophe Galtier hails Kylian Mbappe after his record-breaking goal against Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has hailed Kylian Mbappe following his record-breaking goal against Nantes on Saturday.

The French superstar took his name on the history books of the Ligue 1 giants with his 92nd minute strike against Nantes.

PSG won the game 4-2 with Mbappe grabbing the final goal of the game in the 92nd minute becoming the top scorer in the club's history.

Edinson Cavani was formerly the top scorer in Paris Saint-Germain's history with 200 goals in 301 games.

Mbappe has taken just 247 games to eclipse Cavani's tally and Christophe Galtier has lavished praise on his star attacker following his incredible achievement.

The PSG manager has hailed Mbappe as the best striker in the world right now and has congratulated him for his feat.

Galtier has also claimed that Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Ligue 1 is privileged to have Mbappe. Galtier said, as quoted by Canal Supporters:

"He's the best striker in the world. We quickly saw that he was going to get this record, that he was obsessed with scoring at least that goal."

Galtier added:

"He wrote a great page in the history of Paris Saint-Germain . He also writes a great page of French, international football."

The French manager continued:

"He is, in my eyes, the greatest striker in the world. We are happy to have him in Paris and happy that he is in our championship."

Mbappe also opned up after etching his name on PSG's history books. He said after the game, as quoted by Goal:

"I play to write history. I've always said that I wanted to write history in France, in the capital, in my country, in my city, I'm doing it, it's beautiful, but there's still a long way to go. It's a personal accomplishment, but I also came for collective accomplishments."

Mbappe has scored 30 goals and has provided seven assists in 30 matches so far this campaign.

Lionel Messi sends special message to Kylian Mbappe as he becomes PSG’s top-scorer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi congratulated Kylian Mbappe for his historic achievements during the Ligue 1 clash against Nantes.

Messi's message to Mbappe on Instagram read:

"Congratulations @k.mbappe for the record!!"

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe got themselves on the scoresheet during the match against Nantes.

Messi opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the match while his teammat's effort came in injury time.

