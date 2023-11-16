"He's a better goalkeeper" - Darren Bent names Premier League club Arsenal outcast Aaron Ramsdale must join 

Darren Bent has tipped Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to join Newcastle United after he was dropped by Mikel Arteta.

Ramsdale has become the Gunners' cup competition shot-stopper with Arteta preferring David Raya in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. The 25-year-old hasn't played in either of those two competitions since early September.

Thus, there are question marks over Ramsdale's future with many believing he won't return to the role of Arsenal's No.1. He's made seven appearances across competitions this season, keeping two clean sheets.

Bent reckons Newcastle would be the right move for him because he's better than the Magpies' current No.1 Nick Pope. He told talkSPORT (via GeordieBootBoys):

"When you look at the league table and you look at Aaron Ramsdale, I believe there are a lot of clubs – not everywhere – where he can go to because I think he is better than their goalkeeper now. Tottenham and Villa, no, but Newcastle I would have him over Pope."

Ramsdale and Pope are teammates in the Three Lions' national team setup. The latter has been a mainstay in Newcastle's side since arriving from Burnley in July 2022.

However, Pope, 31, is entering the latter stages of his career and Eddie Howe could opt to find a replacement in the near future. He's kept seven clean sheets in 17 games across competitions this season.

Ramsdale has proven he can perform at the top level with Arsenal and was key in their 2022-23 Premier League title race. The former Sheffield United shot-stopper kept 14 clean sheets in 38 league games and was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Aaron Ramsdale's father criticizes Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for his handling of the goalkeeper's situation

Mikel Arteta has received criticism for his treatment of Aaron Ramsdale.

Aaron Ramsdale's father Nick has hit out at Arteta for the way in which he's dropped the English shot-stopper. He claims that his son hasn't been informed about the situation but has had to accept it (via Sky Sports):

"Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off. And Aaron's got to live with that and he is living with that even though he's not been told it. By anybody."

Ramsdale signed a new long-term deal with Arsenal in May, keeping him tied to the north London outfit until 2026. There is the option of a further year in that deal.

However, Ramsdale senior can't understand why the club would extend his contract if they wanted to replace him:

"This is honestly truthful, I'm not spinning the yarn. This is purely me: why would you extend a goalkeeper or any player's contract and then two or three months later [make a move on someone else]?"

Speculation is growing over Ramsdale's future at Arsenal his lack of game time ahead of the European Championships next year. He has admitted that he's 'concerned' with his spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad potentially at stake.