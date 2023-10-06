“He’s a bit of a joker” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-teammate Aaron Ramsey opens up on unknown side of Portugal superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo, a superstar synonymous with hard work and discipline, happens to have a humorous side to his personality, according to former Juventus teammate Aaron Ramsey.

The Portuguese icon moved to the Italian club in the summer of 2018 for €117 million and spent three years in Turin. He appeared beside the Wales international on 57 occasions after the midfielder joined Juventus from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019. The pair managed seven joint goal contributions in their time together.

Speaking of Ronaldo's more relaxed side, Ramsey said (via Four Four Two):

"He’s just like any other person! That sounds boring but it’s true. He’s a bit of a joker and likes a laugh, but when it’s time to train or play, he’s focused."

Like most admirers of the 38-year-old striker, Ramsey admitted to Ronaldo being one of the hardest workers on the pitch. Lavishing praise on the former Manchester United star, he added:

"He’s one of the greatest to play the game, so to see him up close, and see how he works, was fascinating. He’s so dedicated to being the best he can be every day, and so ruthless in games. It was nice to spend time with him and watch him do unreal things."

Ronaldo bagged 101 goals and 22 assists in 134 appearances across competitions for Juventus. He won Serie A twice with the Italian giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Manchester United teammate to sign with Al-Nassr: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly playing an active role in bringing former Manchester United teammate David de Gea to Al-Nassr. The goalkeeper left Old Trafford in the summer and is currently without a club.

According to 90 min, Al-Nassr are interested in signing the 32-year-old shot-stopper. The report also suggested that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid attempted to sign the goalkeeper in the summer but failed to reach an agreement.

Ronaldo and De Gea played 53 matches together during the Portuguese star's second stint with the Red Devils. The latter spent 12 years at the club, managing 545 appearances and 190 clean sheets across all competitions.

De Gea won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League with Manchester United, among other honors.