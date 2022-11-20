“He’s a bit sharper than me” – Conor Gallagher admits he laughed after being ‘surprised’ by comparison with Chelsea teammate

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has provided his thoughts on being compared to Blues teammate N'Golo Kante by former manager Thomas Tuchel.

Gallagher had a splendid loan stint with Crystal Palace last term, scoring eight goals in 34 league matches. His performances for the Eagles saw him earn a place in Chelsea's first-team squad this season.

The midfielder made his senior debut for the Blues in their 1-0 win against Everton in the Premier League in August. He has since made 18 appearances across all competitions for them, contributing towards two goals in the process.

While Gallagher has continued to feature for Chelsea under Graham Potter, it was Tuchel, who was sacked as the club's manager in September, who handed him his debut. The German rated the 22-year-old so much that he likened him to Kante during his time as Blues boss.

Responding to Tuchel's comparison between himself and Kante, Callagher admitted that he was flattered by it. The Englishman hailed the 31-year-old as the best midfielder in the world and maintained that he is not as good as his teammate. He was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard:

“When he [Tuchel] said it, it did make me laugh and surprise me a little bit. It's obviously a massive compliment, even if I'm half the player Kante is because I feel like he's the best midfielder in the world, probably still now when he's fit."

“We are obviously different players. He probably gets around a bit more than me, he's a bit sharper than me. So yeah, we're different players.”

Gallagher's performances for Chelsea this season have seen him earn a place in England's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is thus with the Three Lions in Qatar, preparing for the tournament.

Chelsea star Kante has struggled with injuries this term

Kante is considered one of the best midfielders in the world, having won several trophies, including the World Cup and the UEFA Champions League. However, he has struggled to stay fit in recent months.

The midfielder has notably made just two appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season. He has not featured for the club since their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the league in August.

Kante's injury has also seen him miss out on a place in France's squad for the World Cup. Blues fans have been largely frustrated with his lack of availability this season.

The former Leicester City man notably has his contract with the London giants expiring next year. It now remains to be seen if he will be given a new deal, considering his injury record.

