“He’s a bit susceptible” - Real Madrid star Joselu explains how Spain can stop Luka Modric during game against Croatia at Euro 2024

Real Madrid star Joselu has explained how Spain can potentially stop his teammate Luka Modric, who plays for the Croatia national team. The two sides are set to face each other in their first group match of EURO 2024 on June 15.

Luka Modric has notably led Real Madrid to numerous trophies, helping them win four La Liga titles across his 12-year stint at the club. He has also won six Champions League trophies, alongside five Club World Cups, among others.

However, the 38-year-old Ballon d'Or winner will face a number of his Bernabeu teammates when Croatia and Spain clash in Germany. Joselu has already helped La Roja in devising a plan to keep Modric from impacting their upcoming match as he has often done.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, he said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Spain vs Croatia? Modrić is their most important player. How to stop him? We can take Luka out of the game if we annoy him. He's a bit susceptible."

Joselu has spent the past season alongside Modric, notably helping them in their run for the Champions League trophy with two late goals against Bayern Munich. The 34-year-old striker scored a combined 17 goals across the 49 appearances he made during the season.

Real Madrid talent reveals he chose to join the club after being promised Luka Modric mantle

Luka Modric has been a mainstay in the heart of Real Madrid's midfield over the last decade, and for good reason. His quality and ability on the ball can hardly be matched by many midfielders, and this has pushed the club to renew his contract, despite his age.

However, Los Blancos have already worked on a succession plan for when he leaves. This is according to Arda Guler, who joined the club in the summer. The 19-year-old Turk revealed to El Chiringuito (via Tribal Football):

"I think that the dream of many children since they were little is to play for Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world. The project they offered me was for a long time. I was convinced the moment we sat down at that table with Madrid, everything was already there."

He added, sharing Los Blancos' promise:

"Real Madrid told me that I was going to be Luka Modric's crown prince, and he impressed me because he is an incredible player. When I heard the project I said... that's it."

Arda Guler will be hoping to learn a lot from Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming season.