"He’s my captain in this team" - Ryan Shawcross heaps praise on Liverpool star as he names his nightmare opposition XI

Former Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross has lavished praise on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Englishman, who came through the youth ranks of Manchester United, has claimed that the defender is on his way to becoming the best centre-back ever.

Shawcross was asked to pick his ‘nightmare opposition XI’ for StokeonTrentLive and made van Dijk his captain over the likes of Steven Gerrard and Nemanja Vidic.

Alongside the Dutchman, the Inter Miami II assistant coach also picked Liverpool greats Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez.

The former Stoke City skipper has hailed van Dijk as a 'Rolls Royce' for his flawless and complete defensive attributes. Shawcross told StokeonTrentLive:

“[Van Dijk is] slowly becoming the [best] centre-back ever and he’s my captain in this team."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Van Dijk doesn't need trophies to be proud of his career Van Dijk doesn't need trophies to be proud of his career 😤 https://t.co/EhUCHKVdcD

"I’ve kept saying that you can’t rank him up there with the best because he hasn’t done it for long enough but the more I watch him, I can’t find a fault in his game."

“I look on in envy. Every attribute he’s 10/10. He’s unbelievable on the ball, one v one, aerially he never gets beat, he reads the game brilliantly and holds a ridiculous high line to help Liverpool press."

Shawcross has opened up on his surprise as to why the Liverpool star has been a late-bloomer in his career despite having everything in his game.

The 24-year-old believes that the Reds landed a bargain with the Dutchman, who has joined the brackets of legendary defenders like Franco Baresi. He added:

"I’m surprised it took him so long to get to the top. When he played for Southampton he gave away a penalty at our place and it was still one of the best performances I'd seen. A Rolls Royce. At [£75m] he was a steal."

“Put him in Arsenal’s team and they’d be title challengers, put him in Man City’s and they’d win the league by 20 points. I love watching him. He’s up there with Baresi, Hierro, Rio Ferdinand and Cannavaro."

Virgil van Dijk has been a key cog in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool's machine

Jurgen Klopp has completely transformed Liverpool over the years since taking charge at the club in 2015.

Almost every signing of the German has paid off for the Reds but Virgil van Dijk was arguably the one who completely turned around the fortunes of the club.

CF Comps @CF_Compss Virgil van Dijk



They said his days were numbered. Virgil van DijkThey said his days were numbered. https://t.co/mRkPLG76fC

Before van Dijk, the Reds had a leaky backline who used to concede goals for fun, but the Dutchman made their defence almost impenetrable.

The 30-year-old might not make as many headlines as Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane but he is possibly the most important player in Klopp's side.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava