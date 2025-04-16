"He's changing how the world sees MLS" - Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano hails Lionel Messi's impact on the league

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano credited Lionel Messi for his impact on the MLS. The legendary Argentine began playing in the league in the summer of 2023 after signing for Inter Miami for free from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Ad

Since his arrival, Lionel Messi has been exceptional for Inter Miami and helped in promoting the MLS globally. The Argentine led the Herons to their first titles in their brief history with the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. In 49 appearances for the club across competitions, he has contributed 42 goals and 21 assists so far. Messi was also named the 'MLS Most Valuable Player (MVP)' last year.

In an interview after their latest 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire in the MLS (April 13), coach Javier Mascherano credited Lionel Messi for the league's growth. He said (via ESPN):

Ad

Trending

"In the summer, Messi will have been here for two years, and I think he's changing how the world sees MLS in one way or another. There's no doubt about that. In the end, we're talking about a player who's capable of achieving all of that, of giving maximum visibility to a league like this."

Ad

He continued:

"We saw it today, and it's one of the many examples of everything he generates. The people came to see him; that's the reality. Now, MLS has the responsibility to continue advancing. (...) He's a unique, unrepeatable player. Everywhere he's been, he's marked a before and after."

Mascherano's statements came after Lionel Messi broke the attendance record at Soldier Field during their 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire. The venue recorded 62,358 fans in attendance, marking a record for the stadium on Messi's first time playing there.

Ad

This is not the first time Messi's presence has broken attendance records at stadiums in the United States. Inter Miami's fixtures against the New England Revolution in the Gillette Stadium and Sporting KC at the Arrowhead Stadium also saw record-breaking attendance.

Multiple teams, such as the Columbus Crew, also had to move their games against the Herons to bigger venues to satisfy the massive demand for tickets.

Will Lionel Messi renew his contract with Inter Miami? Co-owner Jorge Mas provides an update

Lionel Messi - Source: Getty

In an interview with FDP Radio Miami, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas shared an update about Lionel Messi's contract situation at the club. The Argentine signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Herons in the summer of 2023, which is set to end in December 2025.

Ad

Speaking of the same, Mas said (via One Football):

"The stars are aligning for something great, for a beautiful future for the club and for Lionel. It’s solely his decision. I expect that within 60–90 days we’ll have to determine all of this. My hope has always been—and everything we’re doing—is to see Messi play at our new stadium in 2026. Hopefully, that happens."

Ad

If Messi remains in the MLS for more years, it will further help the league grow and attract more players to it. Messi's former teammates, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets have already followed the Argentine's path into the league.

However, Lionel Messi has featured inconsistently for the MLS side this season owing to muscle overload issues. He missed three consecutive games for Inter Miami in March when he was out of the squad in the first two and benched on the third.

Ad

However, he has contributed eight goals and three assists in just 10 outings for the Herons across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More