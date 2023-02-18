"He’s as close to Roy Keane" - Paul Scholes sends message to Erik ten Hag with bold claims about Manchester United star 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has compared Casemiro to his former teammate Roy Keane in a glittering review of the Brazilian. The former United midfielder was speaking after the side's 2-2 draw with Barcelona in the Europa League Playoffs on Thursday (February 16).

Casemiro starred for the Red Devils in the enthralling stalemate. He made one key pass, had one attempt on target, and made two tackles and one interception. The midfielder's arrival from Real Madrid for £70 million last summer has been a catalyst in Erik ten Hag's side's superb season.

Scholes lavished praise on the Brazilian, saying he is the closest midfield talent he's seen to Red Devils icon Keane. He touched on how different United are when he's not in the team, alluding to his suspensions in the league (via the Mirror):

"You can see the big difference when he’s not in the team. You think of the Arsenal (3-2 loss) game when he wasn’t there, I always talk about having a coach on the football pitch, and for Ten Hag, he’s that man."

Casemiro is renowned as one of Europe's finest defensive midfielders. However, Scholes views him in a different light, comparing him to Keane:

"People say he’s a holding midfield player - I don’t see that. I think he does everything. He’s as close to Roy Keane as I have seen. As a Man United midfield player, you should be involved with everything. You should be able to go forward, you should be able to play a pass and help defend. I think he’s been fantastic."

Casemiro has featured 31 times across competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists. At Madrid, the Brazilian played in a midfield three alongside playmakers Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. However, at Manchester United, his attacking contributions have heightened. He is showcasing not just his defensive attributes but how much of a threat he is going forward.

Scholes' comparison of Casemiro with Keane is high praise for the midfielder. The former Red Devils captain made 473 appearances for the club, scoring 51 goals and providing 36 assists. He is regarded as one of the Premier League's greats and lifted the title seven times as well as the Champions League once.

Keane praises Manchester United's appointment of Ten Hag

Keane waxes lyrical about the Manchester United boss.

Manchester United have been transformed under Ten Hag this season. They were coming off the back of a disappointing 2021-22 campaign in which they finished sixth in the league and trophyless for the sixth consecutive season.

However, Ten Hag's side are still competing in all four competitions and face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. The Red Devils are the European side with the most wins this season (25). Keane has been impressed by the Dutch coach's management of the team. He told ITV Sport:

"He's been a good fit...There was a decent squad there, and he's improved it. His management style, he's obviously Dutch, he's got a bit of arrogance, he's got a lot of confidence, they've got a lot of momentum."

Manchester United will next host Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday (February 19). They sit third in the league, trailing leaders Manchester City by five points.

