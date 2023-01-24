“He’s the closest thing to De Bruyne” – Jamie Carragher names his choice for Premier League player of the year award

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named his choice for the Premier League Player of the Year award.

The former England defender has claimed that Erling Haaland is most likely to bag the award for his extraordinary goalscoring.

However, Carragher has claimed that Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard will be his pick for the award for his wonderful showings.

The former Liverpool defender has also claimed that the Norway skipper does not get his due credit. Carragher told Monday Night Football:

“I think all the players will vote for Haaland. Odegaard at Arsenal has been absolutely sensational, but I just know what players are like, I’ve been in the dressing room, and they just think Haaland has scored so many goals, he’s been amazing. But I just think if Arsenal win the title the role of Odegaard has been sensational, I think he’s brilliant."

Carragher has hailed Odegaard as the closest player to Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne thanks to his creativity and vision. He added:

"He’s the closest thing to De Bruyne, that player who every time he gets the ball you think something is going to happen. Yesterday he was fantastic.”

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side have been on fire this season and are currently enjoying an eight-point cushion over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Martin Odegaard has been pivotal for the Gunners and has been a primary creative outlet.

The Norway international has been phenomenal for Arsenal since his switch from Real Madrid.

He initially joined the north London giants on loan in the second half of the 2020-21 season before they made the deal permanent in the summer of 2021.

The 24-year-old was handed the armband in the summer after Alexandre Lacazette's departure and has thrived under the responsibility.

The playmaker has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 18 Premier League games this season.

Jamie Redknapp makes a confident claim about the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City

Jamie Redknapp has opened up on the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The former Liverpool midfielder has backed the Gunners to pip Manchester City for Premier League glory.

Arsenal are currently five points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City with a game in hand.

Redknapp has claimed that Arsenal is the favorite to clinch the title. Redknapp said (via Mirror):

"Why can’t they [Arsenal win the league]? Pep’s interview after the Spurs game, you can see there’s something not quite right with them. He’s searching for the right team, the right formation, defensively they’re changing personnel all the time."

He added:

"I’ve seen Leicester win a Premier League - anything can happen - why can’t Arsenal win it? They’ve got momentum, quality, the manager, everything is going their way."

He also noted:

"They’re going to need little bits of luck of course, but right now I certainly think they can do it. Gary touched on it, the last team you would want in world football hunting you down is Man City, they’re the only contenders, it’s just between those two."

